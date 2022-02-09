GREEN RIVER – Green River High School senior Dylan Taylor achieved a rare milestone for his basketball career recently.
On Saturday, Feb. 5, Taylor scored his 1,000th point – something that has only been accomplished just twice before in program history.
However, Taylor doesn’t pay attention to the stat sheet and focuses solely on winning basketball games. So, when he was told that he reached the 1,000-point marker, it came as a bit of a surprise to him.
“It was a shock to me. My coach told me that we’ve only had two players do it. The last one was in like 1986 and it’s just a huge opportunity. I’m very grateful. It feels amazing. I’m very blessed and grateful for all of the support I’ve received from everybody,” Taylor said.
Stan Dodds and Richard Smith are the only other players to accumulate over 1,000 points during their high school career at Green River. Dodds is the all-time leading scorer with 1,379 points and Smith is second with 1,274.
Taylor currently has 1,002 points.
Green River head coach Laurie Ivie has been coaching basketball for 21 years and she said that she has never encountered a player that is as driven and passionate as Taylor is.
“He maximizes every opportunity to better himself and his teammates; his intensity and hustle is unparalleled. Dylan refuses to be outworked — ever. He is the definition of dedication,” she said, adding that he is a “champion of character.”
“I am so grateful I have had the opportunity to witness firsthand Dylan’s tremendous growth and development throughout his high school career. This development came not only in the area of athletic achievement and accomplishment, but in maturity, leadership, and character as well. While his athletic accomplishments alone are impressive, they could never tell the real story of why Dylan is so incredibly special. Dylan Taylor is a champion of character.”
Taylor’s love for the game of basketball came at a very young age.
He had a hoop in outside his house and would often times invite his neighbor over to play with him.
“He would beat me and I was like, ‘I can’t let him beat me,’” Taylor said with a chuckle. “He was a couple years older. I kept practicing and I just grew a love for it then. It’s like therapy for me. Whenever I’m in a bad mood, I just go to the gym and it cures all of my problems.”
The senior forward for the Wolves wears the No. 24, which is the same number that was worn by his favorite basketball player of all time and someone he looks up to in terms of work ethic.
That player is former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant.
“He’s my No. 1 guy. In my free time, I love going on YouTube and watch how driven he was in his work ethic and how much he wanted to be the best. That really inspires me to be the best that I can be as well,” he said.
“I just want to be the best player I can be and be the best player I can be for my team. Before games, I just try to stay mentally there because basketball is more mental than it is physical. At practice, I push everybody so I can bring out the greatest potential of all the players on my team.”
Taylor believes that his squad can go all the way this year. The Wolves currently have an overall record of 10-4 and are 5-0 in the Class 4A West Conference.
“I think we can go all the way. I know that for a fact. If we just play together. I love the group of seniors I’m with. I think as a team, we have a bunch of great role models and everybody just knows their role. That’s what makes a great basketball team. Everybody just contributes to make the final product and that’s what we’ve seen here in our season as we are 10-4 and 5-0 in conference with hopefully some more wins to come,” he said.
The Wolves are currently in second place of the conference, just behind Riverton High School.
The two teams meet each other for the first time this season in Green River on Friday, Feb. 11. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Editor’s Note: This story was written on Wednesday, Feb. 9, before publication. Records and stats may be different by time of print.