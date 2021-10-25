Museum volunteer Emilio Sanchez with the Día de los Muertos ofrenda he designed and built for the Sweetwater County Historical Museum. The special exhibit will remain up through the first week of November.
Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum
GREEN RIVER -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is continuing a special autumn tradition with a Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) ofrenda.
As featured in the animated Walt Disney film "Coco," Día de los Muertos is a holiday for honoring the dead. It originated in Mexico but is now celebrated in many countries and regions.
Celebrants create ofrendas (offerings) using items such as food, flowers, photos and sugar skulls.
Museum volunteer Emilio Sanchez of Green River created this year’s ofrenda exhibit at the museum.
Typically Día de los Muertos begins on Oct. 31 and lasts through Nov. 2. The museum’s ofrenda, however, will be on display through the first week of November.
Anyone who would like to make an offering to deceased loved ones, friends or celebrities may do so anytime during the museum's business hours. The offering can be as simple as a photo of your loved one or you may bring more elaborate items you have decorated for Día de los Muertos.
Please keep in mind that this is a public display and the Sweetwater County Historical Museum is not responsible for lost or stolen items.
The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and admission is free.