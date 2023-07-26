On Tuesday, July 25, children from Kid & Company, Green River, received a special museum tour. On Wednesday, July 26, another group, instructed by museum staff, built their own clay pots, using ancient coil and scrape techniques.
Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Historic Museum
GREEN RIVER -- It was a busy week for community outreach at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River.
On Tuesday, July 25, students, parents, and caregivers from Kid & Company Daycare and Preschool of Green River received a guided museum tour from Aidan Brady of the museum’s staff. Tour topics ranged from dinosaurs and pre-historic peoples in southwest Wyoming to immigrant trails and the history of mining and ranching in Sweetwater County.
On Wednesday, July 26, the museum hosted a special hands-on children’s class on clay pottery making, using ageless coil and scrape techniques. Pottery is one of the oldest of human inventions and crafts, extending back in time some 30,000 years. Brady and museum Executive Director Dave Mead provided instruction and materials, and participants created their own small clay pots. (The finished products were not kiln-dried, but set aside to air dry. They were labeled, and the kids will return to the museum to pick them up once they’re dry.)
Educators, parents, and parent-teacher groups who are interested in learning more about museum programs for students Grades K - 12 are encouraged to contact Brady at (307) 872-6435 or via email at programs@sweetwatercountywy.gov.
The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and there is no charge for admission.
