On Tuesday, July 25, children from Kid & Company, Green River, received a special museum tour. On Wednesday, July 26, another group, instructed by museum staff, built their own clay pots, using ancient coil and scrape techniques.

 Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Historic Museum

GREEN RIVER -- It was a busy week for community outreach at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River.

On Tuesday, July 25, students, parents, and caregivers from Kid & Company Daycare and Preschool of Green River received a guided museum tour from Aidan Brady of the museum’s staff. Tour topics ranged from dinosaurs and pre-historic peoples in southwest Wyoming to immigrant trails and the history of mining and ranching in Sweetwater County.

