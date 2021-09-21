Sweetwater County -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is hosting “Music of the Community,” a multi-band concert and panel discussion at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Friday, Sept. 24. Admission for the event is free.  

Performing will be local talent ZamTrip, Sickamore Treezy, and Dave Pedri and the EIO Band.  The panel discussion will be emceed by Andrea Graham, a University of Wyoming Folkore Specialist 

The doors at the Broadway will open at 5:30 p.m., the panel discussion begins at 6 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7:15 p.m. A cash bar will be available for those 21 and over.

 “Music of the Community” is part of The Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s new special exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” now open at the Green River Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center. The exhibit is presented in cooperation with Wyoming Humanities / thinkWY and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC.

“Crossroads” examines the evolving landscape of rural America, and will be open and available for viewing through Oct. 24, 2021. Admission is free. 

 

 

