...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. the
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low humidity, unseasonably warm temperatures, and gusty
wind will create erratic fire behavior and rapid fire spread.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY...Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 11 to 14 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs 70 to 75.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Sickamore Treezy is one of the performers scheduled to perform at the Broadway Theater Friday, September 24. (Photo Credit: Broadway Theater
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” is currently open at the at the Green River Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center. The Smithsonian/thinkWY/Sweetwater County Historical Museum Crossroads exhibit covers over 750 square feet of floor space.
Sweetwater County -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is hosting “Music of the Community,” a multi-band concert and panel discussion at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Friday, Sept. 24. Admission for the event is free.
Performing will be local talent ZamTrip, Sickamore Treezy, and Dave Pedri and the EIO Band. The panel discussion will be emceed by Andrea Graham, a University of Wyoming Folkore Specialist
The doors at the Broadway will open at 5:30 p.m., the panel discussion begins at 6 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7:15 p.m. A cash bar will be available for those 21 and over.
“Music of the Community” is part of The Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s new special exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” now open at the Green River Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center. The exhibit is presented in cooperation with Wyoming Humanities / thinkWY and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC.
“Crossroads” examines the evolving landscape of rural America, and will be open and available for viewing through Oct. 24, 2021. Admission is free.