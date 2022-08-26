SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The county seat of Sweetwater County was not the first community in Wyoming named “Green River,” according to a new article on WyoHistory.org.

“Crossing the River at Green River Station,” by Dick Blust, museum services specialist of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, tells the story of Green River Station, a tiny settlement that served as a stage stop, Pony Express station, ferry, and ford located dozens of miles upstream from the city of Green River.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus