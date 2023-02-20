rifle

Pictured is a Marlin Ballard No. 2 Sporting Rifle with open “Rocky Mountain” sights. Available options included tang sights, pistol-trip stocks, and double-set triggers.

 Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- A classic 19th-century single-shot black powder cartridge rifle was researched last week as part of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program.

Since creating the program two years ago, the museum has fielded dozens of research requests from throughout the country. This latest query came from a resident of Seguin, Texas. Museum staff identified the long gun as a Marlin Ballard No. 2 Sporting Rifle chambered for the .38 Ballard Extra Long cartridge, manufactured around 1885.

