...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Snow, heavy at times. Total
snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. Northeast winds gusting as
high as 65 mph, Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Tuesday to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
Very strong winds could cause large snow drifts on the order of
several feet. Cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Pictured is a Marlin Ballard No. 2 Sporting Rifle with open “Rocky Mountain” sights. Available options included tang sights, pistol-trip stocks, and double-set triggers.
Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- A classic 19th-century single-shot black powder cartridge rifle was researched last week as part of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program.
Since creating the program two years ago, the museum has fielded dozens of research requests from throughout the country. This latest query came from a resident of Seguin, Texas. Museum staff identified the long gun as a Marlin Ballard No. 2 Sporting Rifle chambered for the .38 Ballard Extra Long cartridge, manufactured around 1885.
Production of Ballard single-shot rifles began in 1861. Over the years, Ballards were manufactured by many firms; Marlin Ballards, made by J.M. Marlin, later the Marlin Firearms Company, first appeared in 1875.
Between 1875 and 1891, Marlin offered more than 20 different models of the Marlin Ballard single shot rifle, including the No. 2 Sporting Rifle, chambered for a wide variety of cartridges, ranging from the .22 rimfire to heavy .45-caliber rounds.
Ballards were top quality firearms. Known for their fine accuracy, they were a favorite of late 19th century target shooters. A true .358 caliber, a common .38 Ballard Extra Long’s factory load featured a 146-grain lead bullet with a muzzle velocity of 1,275 feet per second, generating 533 foot pounds of energy.
People with a vintage firearm (or firearms) who would like to learn more about them are encouraged to contact the museum at (307) 872-6435 or via email at blustd@sweetwatercountywy.gov .
There is no charge for the museum’s firearms research service.