GREEN RIVER — The 8th annual Music for Vets is set for Jan. 8, 2022, at the Island Pavillion in Green River. All ages are welcome.
In 2013, members of the local band Zamtrip created Music for Vets. With the assistance from members of the MFV Planning Committee, they and other bands play to help those who served our country.
The planning committee consists of Zamtrip, Tom Whitmore Post 28 Family Members, Amy Rasdall, and various volunteers representing businesses and media from Green River and Rock Springs.
“The original idea was to start a music festival that would be primarily focused on local musicians,” musician Cory Zampedri explained. “We knew we wanted the money raised to go to a good cause.
“We all agreed it should be a veterans’ benefit. The men and women who defend our country and put their lives on the line deserve nothing less than everything their community can do for them.”
According to Tom Whitmore Post 28 of the American Legion Commander Tom Niemiec, businesses donate through sponsorship packages, donating raffle items, attending the show and participating in raffles.
This year sponsorship levels include three tiers: MFV sponsor $500, MFV stage sponsor $1000, MFV band sponsor $2000. Each sponsorship package includes levels on advertisement, T-shirts, and tickets to the show.
To donate: Visit Zamtrip.com, www.facebook.com/MusicforVets, or email greenriverpost28@gmail.com.
Businesses get a shout-out on local radio stations, flyers and the Music for Vets Facebook page highlights them as well.
Tickets can be still be purchased at the door or online at https://www.tomwhitmorepost28.org/event-details/mfv-22-music-for-vets-2022
Niemiec mentioned that this event has grown every year. Many local bands are eager to participate.
“Every year we try to add additional “events” to the main event,” Niemiec explained. “We had an afterparty manifest itself after the 5th annual event and the after party continued on.”
The after party is an event less structured where the bands can unwind and interact with the volunteers and participants of the main event.
“The after party has always ended up at the legion,” he revealed. “For the 8th annual event we have added the band Free Resonance to this after party. It’s an opportunity for them to give to this community and the event.”
The bands play for free at this event or charge a very small fee.
“I am amazed, overwhelmed and awestruck with what these bands do for this event,” Niemiec expressed. “The bands do this to give back, they do this for the cause that the organizers Zamtrip envisioned — making a difference by doing an event to help veterans.”
He added, “The bands performing at this event, makes it successful. The bands bring their talent, they perform their music and they bring those that love music and those that love veterans to the event.
“This music event would not be successful without the music and those that come to the event.”
Niemiec stated that he believes MFV is the second largest music event in the county.
“The music is a showcase of local talent and their friends in touring bands who donate their time,” he said. “The focus of the event is to raise awareness and money for veterans in need.
“There are many in our community who need the assistance.”
The proceeds for this event are used for veterans’ relief distributed through multiple veterans’ organizations in Sweetwater County.
This event is also a showcase of the businesses that sponsor and participate in the event.
“These organizations are giving back to the community for this event,” Niemiec pointed out. “They also give back all year long with other events.
“This event shows who these businesses are and this event would not be successful without them.”
“Without the fans of music, this event would not exist!” he exclaimed. “The bands, the businesses, the fans, the community and the veterans make all of it possible.”
Bands performing for this event includes:
- Royal Bliss
- The Lonely Ones
- Sin City Screamers
- Zamtrip
- FlyOver Town