GREEN RIVER – The vibe from the biggest benefit concert in Sweetwater County was felt by many in Green River.
The annual Music for Vets, a multi-band, five-hour fundraising concert, took guests by storm at the Island Pavillion on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Local rock band, South Pass, opened the show with their original songs as well as familiar, intense hits from bands such as Shinedown, Korn, Breaking Benjamin and Chevelle. The audience sang along during their own spin of “In the Air Tonight.”
Colter Hall, lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Scott Anson, bassist and Hall’s 13-year-old son, Adam, drummer and vocalist, were “excited to be chosen” as part of the musical line-up for the 2023 Music for Vets.
Hall expresses his gratitude to Anson, who convinced him that the trio should audition for the annual event. Anson is also a member of the American Legion.
“He’s the one who put the band together and keeps us together,” said Hall. “My son and I had been playing together in the basement before we met him. He’s a great guy because he has goals. He said, ‘Our biggest goal is to play better and book more events.’”
The musicians of South Pass hope to play at the next Flaming Gorge Days event.
“Scott knew we could do this so hats off to him for lighting a fire beneath us!” Hall laughed. “Music for Vets is the biggest show Adam has played. It was fun for all of us and such a huge honor to play at this event. There’s a lot of talent at this show.”
Hall noted that bands who weren’t performing for the event were in attendance to support the performing bands.
Adam said that he sees himself as a professional drummer in the future.
“I’m not planning to stop,” Adam expressed. “I love it too much. I’m looking forward to doing this for the rest of my life.”
Hall added, “Adam puts a lot of feeling into it when he’s playing. He’s just not playing the notes or the rhythm. I feed off of his energy. He inspires me to do better.”
Rolling into the second hour, Sweetwater County’s own Atlas Falls packed a lot of punch into the event with their originals as well as their own spin of “Can’t Stop” by Red Hot Chili Peppers.
The quintet includes members Donovan Nussbaum, lead vocalist and guitarist, Jerad Leisch, guitarist, Amy Rasdall, bassist, Alex Arambel, drummer, and Matt Cutting, keyboardist.
“It’s a really, great local cause to support,” said Leisch. “It’s a direct line to veterans and we’re excited to be a part of it.”
Donovan’s wife, Carrie, explained that the band rehearses in a shed, but she is happy to have her own performance at home too.
“This event is clearly a big deal to them as well as to the community,” said Carrie. “I’m glad they had the opportunity to play for this venue.”
Rock Springs resident David Thompson served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve and the Wyoming National Guard from 1986 to 2000. He had also obtained the rank of sergeant while deployed in 1990, in support of Operation Desert Shield.
Thompson attended this year’s Music for Vets with his wife, April.
“This is awesome. I believe this is the best in attendance,” said Thompson. “Sweetwater County is something special. People around here know how to step up and help. Everyone, even the little kids, can feel how unique and important this event is.”
ZamTrip was the third band on the evening’s bill. In 2013, the local rock band organized the musical benefit to raise funds for veteran’s relief. They raised $1000 during the inaugural event. Soon, they partnered with American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River to host the event.
From Salt Lake City, Ginger and the Gents lit a fire on-stage with their honest, heart-pounding, true grit performance.
Concert-goers couldn’t wait to listen to the rebellious, in-your-face lyrics, screaming guitar chords and furious, contagious beats that headliner, Otherwise, provides during every performance.
The Las Vegas-based high-energy alternative metal rock band kept the fans on their feet with their emotionally-driven originals such as their latest release, “New Way to Hate.”
Tom Niemiec, post commander for American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, said the whole event has left him “speechless.”
“What a fun time!” Niemiec expressed. “We just blew away last year’s totals by $20,000. A lot of money is going into the Veteran’s Relief Fund.”
He added, “The bands were amazing and on-point. So many people put so much time and energy into this.”
According to Niemiec, as of 11: 20 p.m. on Saturday night, the community came together and raised over $60,000. He also said that 575 participated in the event.
“Now we have to figure out what we’re going to do next year,” he chuckled. “Bring some ideas our way, everyone!”
The Real Doug Lane was the after party’s musical guest at the American Legion in Green River, entertaining night owls with a classic country sound.