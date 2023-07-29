ROCK SPRINGS – To some people, they may look like a trio of misfits, but they’ve gained confidence to face challenges and have dreams to inspire others.
Vagabond hasn’t played at large venues yet, but they’re working on it.
Influenced by Kurt Cobain, lead singer of 90s grunge-rock band, Nirvana, as well as guitarist, Cliff Burton from Metallica and Les Claypool from Primus, the three, local, young men, decided to let loose and surprise the community as a pop-up band.
“I don’t like to listen to ska, but I’ll play it,” Noah Souza, guitarist, chuckled, noting that he’ll play any instrument he can get his hands on.
Originally from Jamaica, ska is known as urban-pop style of music that has eventually evolved in different types of reggae, rocksteady and punk.
The band agreed that they don’t want to play just a particular genre, though.
“We just want to share our views,” said Souza.
The band believes in inclusivity.
“It doesn’t matter who you are, what you wear or how old you are,” said Robert Crow, bassist. “Everyone’s cool.”
Since they are under 21, the three pals couldn’t attend a multi-band concert, held at the Park Lounge in downtown Rock Springs recently. They listened to the headliner, Franks and Deans, a band from Las Vegas, from the lobby. The lead singer noticed they were moshing in the lobby and stopped the music to invite them inside.
“That meant a lot to us. It was the greatest night,” Justin Harsha, drummer, expressed. “They gave us some good tips on what we shouldn’t do, including drug use.”
Souza, an Oregon native who has lived in Sweetwater County for four years, said that meeting his bandmates has been the “best thing that’s happened” to him.
Crow laughed as he said, “Noah has the right personality for the band. He’s our energy. It’s meant to be.”
He added, “We don’t want to be just a band. We want to be a movement.”
As part of achieving this particular social goal, the band hopes to spread awareness of youth drug addiction.
Harsha mentioned that after recent events, he has “appreciated life in so many ways.”
“I’m sober, I’m with my friends and we play music, which is our passion,” said Harsha.
Crow explained that their song, “Tremors” is about drug withdrawals and how it’s impacted their families.
Souza admitted that his father was addicted to Methamphetamine.
“When you’re done with it, you try to pull everyone else down with you in a ‘pit,’ but eventually, for some, they get out of that ‘pit’ together,” Souza said. “The song describes it perfectly. Also, when you’re on drugs, everything is enhanced, but so are the lows.
“The lows are super magnified. It can be unbearable.”
Even with the wide, open spaces, Harsha noted that drugs and crime is a big problem in Wyoming.
“People say that boredom is their reason to use, which is sad because they’re probably really talented but don’t know it,” Crow pointed out. “Music is the best way to keep from being bored.”
Harsha said that one of the benefits of the pandemic was that more people wanted to learn how to play an instrument, in fact, Crow got his first bass guitar in the summer of 2020.
Crow mentioned that the local music shop, The Pickin’ Palace, is an important asset in the community, especially to those who want to study music.
“We plan to give them a shout-out during our shows in the future,” said Crow. “They deserve every star in the sky.”
When Souza’s band mates introduced him to the music of Nirvana, he said, “That inspired me to try to get off drugs. I realized I didn’t want to end up like Kurt.”
He admitted that he had strayed off the sober path a few times, but Crow and Harsha have helped him get back on track.
“When I’m struggling, I just talk to these guys,” Souza said, adding that as a band, they want people to know that their feelings are real, and they deserve to be validated.
“I refuse to lose these guys to that” Crow expressed, referring to addiction as he showed his altruistic side.
Harsha admitted that he “shouldn’t have been alive” due to an overdose.
“Music is therapeutic. People can listen to music, but only a few can feel it,” Harsha shared. “Music is the best drug. Music has brought us three together and I hope it will keep us together because not only do we play, but we talk.”
The band hopes more people will talk to their friends when they have a problem.
“It works because we’re learning together,” Harsha said. “When one door closes, a new door opens and it’s the new one that’s better.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters