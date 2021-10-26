ROCK SPRINGS -- Radio and streaming are dominated by pop, rap, alternative and dance music but this trio is proof that bands aren’t a dying breed in the grunge limelight.
Local band Anabolic Audio fuels the audience up with favorite reggae, ska and punk covers during their live performances in Sweetwater County.
According to guitarist and vocalist Amy Rasdall, Anabolic Audio’s first gig took place at Old Chicago in February.
“Since then, we have been playing two or three shows a month,” she said. “I love it.
“I get to be ME during those few hours.”
Injecting an abundance of energy to their live shows is lead vocalist and guitarist Cameron (Camo) Colley.
“I’ve been playing in bands with Camo for about six or seven years,” she explained. “We’ve done shows as an acoustic duo quite a bit.”
To thicken the band’s beat, Matt Cutting plays the drums.
“We wanted to find a drummer and Matt came along at just the right time.” Rasdall said.
Colley agreed.
“The catalyst would really be Matt,” he revealed. “Anabolic Audio didn't catch traction until February of this year. Matt invited us over to jam and it all just kind of fell together. It's really rare to find a fit like this and I'm very grateful.”
Cutting said, “I’m happy to play music with good teachers and friends.”
“Watching my dad play the drums when I was a kid was great,” Cutting shared. “After buying my own drum kit, I wanted to play with some people. Amy and Camo answered the call immediately.”
Most musicians get a rush from playing in front of an audience.
“Performing is a thrill every time, whether it’s just for one person or for a thousand people.” Cutting expressed.
When Cutting isn’t in charge of the high-octane pulses, he works for Century Link as a communications specialist.
Maine native Rasdall started playing music when she was seven years old.
“I had seen Nancy Wilson from Heart on TV and realized women can shred,” she said with a smile.
Rasdall plays guitar, bass, mandolin and ukulele.
“I play anything with strings!” she laughed.
Rasdall went to Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. She worked in the music business in Boston and Los Angeles until she moved to Wyoming in 2001. She is currently a media marketing specialist.
Colley studied music at Western Wyoming Community College.
“I'm actually mostly self-taught,” Colley said. “I must admit though, that I've learned a lot from the people I've played with over the years.”
“I've always really loved to sing,” he said. “In fact, the only reasons I picked up a guitar were because I couldn't find a consistent band and because I wanted to write my own songs.”
When he’s not jump-starting the crowd Colley specializes in catering and customer service at Boschetto’s European Market and Deli.
The band comes from different backgrounds and have many influences.
“It’s pretty much ‘dealer’s” choice,” Colley said. “When people ask what kind of music we play, I tell them that we ‘play the room.’ We know a ton of styles and just want to keep the people happy.
“We can pull off almost anything. From Creedence to Cash, we can find a way to make the room happy.”
Sometimes musicians experience performance anxiety.
“It gets easier to perform in front of large crowds. In high school, I opened a musical showcase and threw up before and after both times I was on stage,” Colley admitted. “My sweaty hands could barely remember the chords but I got a standing ovation both nights.
“Fear never stood a chance.”
Anabolic Audio has performed at several fundraisers.
“For me the fundraiser that has stuck out to me so far is definitely the Ivie Tate’s Benefit at the Eagles,” Rasdall said. “I will always donate my time for Ivie. She’s such a sweet little kid.”
Camo added, “Amy and I met at one of my solo shows because she was looking for musicians to help with a cancer benefit at the Pour House. It was a real ragtag group, but we played great and formed a band later with one of the drummers, Bret Rich.”
This year, the band is scheduled to play at the annual Toys for Tots fundraiser at the Eagles.
“It’s my favorite every year,” Colley mentioned. “I’ve only missed one in a decade and it’s because I wasn’t in Wyoming that Christmas.”
“Every fundraiser is awesome,” Cutting pointed out. “I’m glad we get to help.
“Making a difference like that is priceless.”
“Rose Tattoo” by Dropkick Murphys reminds Rasdall of her old stomping grounds.
“I’ve lived in Boston and Dropkick Murphy is from there,” Rasdall explained. “I notice my accent comes out in that song.
“And my Boston Bruins are in that song!”
She continued to sing one of the phrases “Black and gold, we wave the flag.”
Many songs have spoken deeply to Colley over the years as well.
“Nirvana’s ‘You Know You’re Right’ changed my life,” he revealed. “I felt every word of what Kurt (Cobain) had to say.
“That song itself inspired me to finally get serious about picking up that guitar and doing something real with it.”
According to Colley, grunge and punk attracted him from the beginning but ska and reggae heavily influenced him as he entered adulthood.
“There's so much great music out there,” Colley said. “Anything is an influence if you love it enough.
“The range of music that has influenced me is substantial. From Boyz II Men, to Willie Nelson, to Rage Against the Machine, to Bad Religion. Top that off with some Wu Tang Clan and Bob Marley. It's a wide array.”
Rasdall has always admired Nancy Wilson, Eddie Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Gojira, Sevendust, Pantera, Ella Fitzgerald, Porcupine Tree, Medeski Martin & Wood.
“I’ll listen to almost anything,” Cutting said. “I’ve always been a hard rock/metal kind of guy.”
Anabolic Audio appreciates the ongoing support for local music and they hope it continues.
“Social media is a great platform to get the word out,” Cutting said. “I like to go and talk to people about upcoming shows too. Word-of-mouth is more powerful than you think.”
“Definitely go out and see a show, at least twice per month,” Rasdall advised. “See a different band each time, and choose different venues.”
One of Rasdall’s job duties includes compiling and posting a list every Thursday of all the live music, comedy and theater that she can find. She is also one of the administrators for the Rock Springs and Green River Musician’s Alliance group page on Facebook.
“The bigger the crowd, the better chance they have at being booked again,” she pointed out. “That’s what keeps our music scene alive.”
“It's really that simple,” Colley added. “Show up to the gigs, buy something if you can and if it inspires you to play, then do it. When you do, look for us in the crowd. We'll be there to support you too.
“Music lovers need to stick together.”
Music Matters is a monthly feature in the Rocket Miner. If you know a band who should be featured, email suggestions to tbrittain@rocketminer.com.