GREEN RIVER – Every cover band has a list of favorites they like to play by the artists they idolize in front of a crowd.
Local rock band Barcode takes the audience back in time when they belt out hits from the 80s and 90s.
Guitarist Kenneth Murphy, who is a local electrician, is also a backup vocalist in the band.
“I was totally influenced by the 80s,” said Murphy. “I grew out my hair and just started jamming out.”
According to Murphy, he grew up with a musical family.
“My dad played the guitar and the clarinet and my brothers played the guitar. Then the 80s happened and everyone wanted to play the guitar!” he chuckled.
Murphy said that bassist Eric Johnson is a musician he is most impressed with. Johnson is well-known for his electric guitar skills. Johnson plays many musical genres such as rock, blues, jazz fusion, soul, folk, new-age, classical and country.
“I can’t imitate him, but I really admire him.”
Murphy said that when he and his band plays, the most requested song is “Free Bird.”
As far as who Murphy would like to collaborate with, he said he would like to play with Slash, guitarist for Guns n’ Roses.
“I’m sure he has some stories to tell,” noted Murphy.
The band experiences various emotions before performing.
“I’m petrified before that first song. It’s like being naked at school and didn’t-do-my-homework kind of scared,” he laughed. “Sometimes, I compare it to falling, but after we start the show, I don’t care anymore.”
Charlene Koritnik, the youngest in the band, is the lead vocalist and bassist. She is a stay-at-home mother who helps operate The Broken Mold, a business specializing in different forms of art since 2016, including macrame, photography, homemade key chains and tumblers. She teaches gymnastics, as well.
She is also Murphy’s daughter.
“Of course, my dad taught me how to play my guitar, but at first, I just wanted to sing,” Koritnik explained. “I was meant to be a fill-in when they started the band.
“Luckily, they stopped looking for a singer and let me stay in the band.”
She added, “Since I knew all of the songs they were playing, it was easy for me to sing them all.”
Murphy said, “It was scary though. She was 15 at the time, but bars allowed us to bring her in when she turned 16. We kept an eye on her the whole time. We even had a safe word.”
Koritnik admires the lead vocalist, Lzzy Hale, from Halestorm, but she and her father agree that playing “What Ya Gonna Do?” by Hinder is their favorite song to play on their set list.
“I love it when people come up and start dancing with us,” Koritnik said. “You can tell people love your music when they’re having a good time. That really pumps me up.”
Even though, busy schedules can get in the way, the band members try to spend as much time together when it’s possible.
“If you’re going to start a band, find people you can get along with,” Koritnik suggested. “Bands spend a lot of time practicing together.”
Murphy added, “And if it’s not fun, don’t do it."
Tom Messerly, an Idaho native who currently lives in Green River, is a salesperson by day and a drummer by night.
“You might not make tons of money playing in a band, but it’s important to have fun with it,” said Messerly. “I always get nervous when I’m on stage, but as soon as we start playing, it’s my favorite place to be.”
Messerly said that he would be in shock if a famous performer asked him to play the drums.
“I think I’d be too scared to even say ‘hi!’” he laughed. “It would be an honor, but I would definitely be speechless.”
The band isn’t complete without Dustin Smith.
Smith, a Green River resident, is a guitarist who is “crazy about AC/DC.” He learned how to play guitar in high school and expresses appreciation to the instructors who taught him.
“I get nervous, just like everyone else, but before I know it, the confidence comes back and I’m having a great time with my friends,” said Smith. “In fact, they’re more than just my friends. We’re family.”