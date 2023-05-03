A brotherhood

Burn the Fleet, a local band that plays a mix of punk rock, rockabilly, hardcore and metal, has had their share of challenges such as moving away from family, addiction and the loss of a friend. From left to right are Edel Araiza (drummer), Johnny Bravo (vocalist/bassist) and Matthew Lee (vocalist/guitarist). 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS -- Punk rock bands have traded traditional pop music for aggressively loud, fast, hard-core metal since the 1960s.

New attendees may be leery of their rambunctious playlist, but each song has a message. The band may also be small, but Burn the Fleet brings a ton of dynamite to the stage.

