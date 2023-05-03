ROCK SPRINGS -- Punk rock bands have traded traditional pop music for aggressively loud, fast, hard-core metal since the 1960s.
New attendees may be leery of their rambunctious playlist, but each song has a message. The band may also be small, but Burn the Fleet brings a ton of dynamite to the stage.
On guitar and vocals is Rock Springs native Matthew Lee. He is currently a work-at-home dad, specializing in floor installation.
Not missing a beat is Edel Araiza. He’s been the band’s drummer for less than a year. He moved to Rock Springs from East Los Angeles in October of 2022.
“The circle here is small, but it’s better than keeping track of the fakes,” Araiza mentioned. “Everyone here is so friendly and treats me like family. You don’t get that in a big city.
“I fell in love with this little town.”
Plucking a glow-in-the-dark stand-up bass and screaming the lyrics is Jonathan Sandez, also known as Johnny Bravo. He hails from East Los Angeles, too. Sandez and Araiza work for the same oil field company.
Putting their own spin to goth fashion and being the voice for outcasts, Burning the Fleet focuses on various emotions with rebellious lyrics and hostile beats, especially about “frustrations of the day.”
“We all work hard for what we get, and sometimes it’s just not enough, but we get it done!” Lee laughed.
The trio started playing in bands in their early teens.
“Music has always been the thing that’s always pushed me to do my best in life,” said Lee. “Music is a part of me. Punk music is something I naturally wanted to do.”
Lee said that his grandfather taught him how to play the drums when he was 6 years old.
Sandez grew up in a Cuban household and has had an “itch to play music” from the very beginning. He moved to Rock Springs in 2009.
“The cost of living was getting outrageous over there,” said Sanchez. “Rock Springs is a great town. The music scene is awesome. It’s a small group of people you are more than friends with – they're there for us.”
Lee said, “This band is more of a brotherhood than any other band I’ve been in. We’re family.”
Since Araiza was 14, he’s been a lead singer, drummer and guitarist. He comes from a long line of musicians, as well as Lee and Sandez.
“I picked up the sticks and fell in love with it,” Araiza expressed. “It’s in our soul.”
He added, “Music is everything. It helps me believe in myself, have confidence and helps me face life.
“Music is life.”
Sandez agrees.
“Music has gotten me through life,” he said.
Lee concurs as well.
“Music never lets you down,” Lee pointed out. “It makes life easier to deal with. I don’t know what we’d do without music.”
Sandez explained that he met Lee through the late Doug McGill.
McGill died by suicide on April 15, 2021.
A year after McGill’s death, Sandez asked Lee to join the band.
Lee said McGill supported him as a local musician since high school.
“Dougie came to all our shows,” Lee recalled. “I was in a slew of other bands, and he was always there.”
Soon, McGill expressed an interest in learning how to play the guitar and starting a band.
“Fast forward to three years, and Dougie was as good as I was, if not better,” Lee said. “Fast forward a couple more years, and Dougie was one of the best guitarists I knew.
“He had a passion and a drive for music that is simply indescribable.”
For 25 years, Lee and McGill had a unique bond.
“I remember teaching him simple punk songs, and before I knew it, he was playing Metallica, Pantera and so much great music,” Lee described.
Burn the Fleet was known as Dead End Deal when McGill was in the band. McGill was known as Doug E. Fresh in the music scene.
“Doug inspired me and Johnny in so many ways,” Lee expressed. “Doug E. Fresh wasn't just a stage name; it was an all-out nickname. He was one of the best dudes in the whole world.”
Lee said that McGill and the other members of the band inspired him to create a "battle vest." The battle vest is decorated with various patches, buttons and studs that fit their personality.
“I never would've started wearing a vest if it wasn't for Dougie’s ‘invest in the vest’ point of view.”
Lee revealed that McGill never judged him for his mistakes and problems he had due to a heroin and pain killer addiction.
“For years, I told a lot of lies to hide my addiction or to make it easier to use. He never judged me,” he shared. “He helped keep me accountable and honest.”
In recognition of McGill, his family had the annual celebration of life recently.
“It was beautiful, but heartbreaking,” he said. “Rock Springs has lost so many amazing musicians and great people to addiction or suicide.”
According to Lee, Burn the Fleet honors McGill and the loss of other friends when they perform such as Kasey Kauppi, Anthony Ingram, Mike Martinez and many more.
The band ends each show with “No Escape” and “Deadly Darling,” two songs Sandez and McGill had written together.
“He’s more than a friend - he’s family,” Sandez expressed. “He was the goofiest guy, and he wasn’t afraid of what others thought and he kept you honest.”
Lee said that rocking out on stage keeps Doug E. Fresh close to their hearts.
“Just realize that grief is different for everyone,” Lee pointed out. “It may take years or days. No one should put a time limit on it. A lot of people are still dealing with it.
“Dougie changed our lives in many ways.”