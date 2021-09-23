ROCK SPRINGS – The new Rock Springs band Damn Straight doesn’t have a big hit yet, but they’re working on it.
For Bon Jovi, their jam session took place in a New Jersey garage. Other popular bands, such as Aerosmith, Green Day, Imagine Dragons and more, appeared at small gigs before finding themselves at the top of the charts.
Damn Straight, a band that consists of five members, rehearses at one of their homes in a basement. Their “test gig” took place at the Park Lounge on Monday, Sept. 13. Since then, local watering holes such as Square State Brewing and Toastmaster Bar and Liquor have contacted them for performance dates.
Jokingly, these local musicians agreed that “drinking was the only other option” verses starting the band.
Founder and guitarist Charles Roy convinced his friends to start playing again.
“Playing music is a great reason for us to hang out together. We have a good time and go home,” Roy said. “What’s a better way to relieve some stress than playing music?”
Over time, musicians came and went but, according to the band, they feel this group is meant to be.
When Josh Henderson isn’t driving for Sweetwater County School District No. 1, he takes over the microphone as lead vocalist.
“I waited quite a while for the opportunity to sing,” Henderson explained. “I made the announcement at Pickin’ Palace that I wouldn’t mind singing with someone. I waited, waited and waited – finally, when I least expected it, I got the chance to sing. There’s no backing out on this one!”
Henderson’s musical influences are his band mates.
“I haven’t been in a band before and I enjoy the amazing talents they bring to the group,” he said.
Depending on Henderson’s mood, he likes all kinds of music.
“I can enjoy Frank Sinatra, Harry Connick Jr. or James Taylor, then turn around and listen to the Foo Fighters, AC/DC, or Five Finger Death Punch,” he said. “Songs have a way of taking us to places we’ve been both, physically and emotionally.
“That song could hit you out of nowhere.”
Henderson has always been encouraged to sing. “But I’ve also been plagued with being nervous in the moment. I’ve rarely performed when called on,” he said admittedly.
Henderson explained that their first performance at Park Lounge was “a sweet release.”
“In the moment, it felt like an escape from the normal,” he said.
Musicians and singers give different advice to novice performers.
“Don’t wait until you’re in your 40s and don’t worry about impressing anyone,” Henderson pointed out. “Do it for yourself… and maybe for your mom.”
When Todd Jensen isn’t running sound or managing Pickin’ Palace with his family, he takes a break from business and plays the guitar for Damn Straight.
Jensen’s musical influences include Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Led Zeppelin.
“I listen to all genres of music, from rock, blues, jazz, country and rap,” Jensen said. “Lately, thanks to my son, I have been listening to bands like Snarky Puppy.”
It is common for most people to have favorite songs.
“There are a couple songs by Eric Jerardi I really like,” Jensen shared. “One is called ‘My Love Lies in Wait.’ It gets me thinking about relationships and experiences I have lived and learned.”
He started singing the words, “it’s my fate, my love lies in wait.”
“The other song I really like is called ‘Pain,’ Jensen said. “It gets me thinking about the world and the way it is now.”
According to Jensen, he gives credit for his guitar skills to many musicians he has met in his lifetime.
“Every one of them has taught me something,” he said. “I took lessons on and off as a kid from instructors, including my dad. I took a guitar class in high school from Earl Starks.”
“Although a lot I have learned has been self-taught, I would not be playing if it weren’t for good friends and positive vibes from many of the local players in the area.
“At first, I was terrified and nervous at the Park, even though I have been on many stages, helping other bands with equipment or running sound. Playing more than one or two songs with a band is something I have never done before but have always wanted to do. After the first set of playing and getting the compliments we received, I was able to calm down, smile and have a great time.
“If you want to perform - do it!,” Jensen exclaimed. “Practice, and get the confidence you need to be able to stand in front of people. If I never took the opportunity that presented itself to me, I would have regretted it for the rest of my life.”
When the drummer, Matthew Swearingen, isn’t driving a semi-truck, he’s playing for Damn Straight.He’s been playing on and off for twenty years.
Swearingen’s influence is the joy that comes from banging on the drums.
“I love to do it,” Swearingen said.
The music he doesn’t listen to is music with a negative message, or that promotes harm to other people.
While a particular song doesn’t stand out to Swearingen, he has played many songs at a little church called Cornerstone in Sheridan, Wyoming.
“Those were the songs that helped changed who I was,” he shared. “Songs that allowed me to be a better person for myself others around me.”
Swearingen said that their first gig was fun, as well.
“I'm happy the Park allowed us to come play, and I look forward to it in the future,” he said.
He reminds new bands that “the best performances are not perfect. They’re passionate.”
When Gabe Bustos isn’t wearing his hard hat and working with his crew at Monte Vista Construction, he plays rhythm guitar for Damn Straight.
“I find a sound I like, then I learn it,” Bustos shared. “I’m open to all types of music, from country, rock, pop, rap, metal, alternative, Latino, different cultures music and whatever my kids like. I’m usually not big on lyrics – I mostly listen to the music.”
A song that is meaningful to Bustos is “I’ll Be Missing You” by P. Diddy and Faith Evans.
“My brother-in-law passed away recently, and he was the lead singer in our band when we were younger,” Bustos said.
Bustos’s father taught him to play guitar when he was about nine years old.
“It took me a couple years to really get the hang of it,” he recalled. “Thirty years plus!”
He enjoyed playing in front of an audience at Park Lounge too.
“It was nice to play again,” he expressed. “It has been several years since I’ve played out with a band.”
Bustos hopes future musicians will just jump in and do it.
“It’s nerve racking at first, but keep pushing yourself till you get comfortable,” he advised.
Music brings communities together.
When fans spread awareness about the genre, they allow the bands to survive, giving the audience a chance to embrace their music.