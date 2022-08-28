ROCK SPRINGS – Local performer Steve Davis recently participated in the 5th annual Wyoming Singer Songwriter Competition qualifying round. The competition took place in Lander at the city park on July 25. His song “Stardust” took the No. 3 spot for the judges. The song also landed in the No. 1 spot for audience favorites and Davis was voted as No. 1 top singer-songwriter by the audience as well.
He will be competing in the finals in Ten Sleep over the Labor Day weekend.
Davis said that since he grew up in Green River with seven step-siblings, it was difficult for him to have any time to himself.
“Music was an outlet for him after my parents separated,” said Davis. “Music is a place where I can release my emotions.”
“I just kept writing songs and haven’t gotten away from music ever since. It’s a good thing to have.”
He was 13 when he started playing the guitar. At first, he didn’t know how to sing so he “used his guitar as a guide to sing.”
According to Davis, medical specialists had told him he was going to be completely blind by the time he was 25 years old.
“They weren’t even going to give me a second chance,” he shared. “They just said, ‘You’re going blind and there’s nothing you can do about it.’”
He added, “I’ve never seen the ocean and I’ve always wanted to see the ocean.”
On the day he received the bad news, he met some young “train hoppers” in Green River. They invited him to come along.
“I asked them, ‘Will I see the ocean?’ and they said, ‘Oh, yeah!’”
They traveled by car at first and arrived in California. One of his friends got into trouble and got kicked out of the car. Since Davis didn’t want him to explore by himself, he decided to stay with him. Together, they jumped on a train and headed North.
“It was really cool,” he expressed. “We went from the hot desert to the beautiful Redwood Forest in California and we kept going until we ended up in Oregon.”
They found themselves at a crowded music festival, where Davis had the opportunity to play in front of 2,000 people.
“I was playing by a heart fire which was a fire they never let die out during the three days of the festival,” he explained. “The owner said ‘You gotta be on stage and open for the biggest act.’”
“The trains led me to all these journeys and it was really inspiring.”
During that summer, Davis met a National Geographic photographer in Washington state. She expressed interest in taking photographs of train-hoppers.
“I told her, “Instead of riding with these creepy dudes, you should ride with me!’” he laughed. “She met me in Green River and we drove to Salt Lake City. She took a lot of pictures and she wanted to keep riding so we did.”
Davis ended up being featured in a four-page spread of the French magazine, Paris Match.
“They flew me to Paris for the release of it,” he revealed. “It’s basically the New York Times of Paris. It’s a big deal over there. The cover had Marilyn Monroe on it and I’m on the 60th page.”
Davis turned 30 on Aug. 8 and he still has his sight.
Other than guitars, Davis plays the piano and anything with strings such as a banjo, ukulele and mandolin.
“When you play from the heart and you’re feeling the music, you can bring the best performance. You have to feel it in your soul, from the tips of your fingers to the top of your head.”