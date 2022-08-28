Steve

Local songwriter, singer and instrumentalist Steve Davis is often seen performing at Eve's Restaurant during Sunday brunch and at other venues around Sweetwater County. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Local performer Steve Davis recently participated in the 5th annual Wyoming Singer Songwriter Competition qualifying round. The competition took place in Lander at the city park on July 25. His song “Stardust” took the No. 3 spot for the judges. The song also landed in the No. 1 spot for audience favorites and Davis was voted as No. 1 top singer-songwriter by the audience as well.

He will be competing in the finals in Ten Sleep over the Labor Day weekend.

