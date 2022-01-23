ROCK SPRINGS – Alternative rock music has been around a lot longer than most people think; in fact, it started out as underground rock music in the 70s. It finally became a huge hit in the 90s.
Local band Free Resonance not only covers songs by Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers and other legendary alternative rock groups, they’ve written and performed their own songs like “Poseidon” and “Chainz.”
Besides playing at local watering holes, Free Resonance has played at St. Patrick Day events, the Downtown Street Fair in Green River, Concert in the Park, and fundraisers like Owl’s Nest, Music for Vets and many more.
Lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Donovan Nussbaum started playing with percussionist Alex Arambel and bassist James Chavez in January of 2019.
Guitarist Jerad Leisch was the last to join the band.
Leisch believes the biggest challenge is finding a group of people who can work together.
“Something as simple as getting four to five people in a room together on a regular basis can be tough,” Leisch revealed. “Finding the right people can also be a challenge.”
He added, “Everyone in the band has to have a similar goal in mind for what the band will sound like. Similar musical influences are helpful. Skill level also must be a consideration.”
Arambel agrees.
“I think one of the biggest challenges of playing in a band is truly finding people you have great chemistry with and you all have a similar music taste to write your own originals,” Arambel pointed out. “Some bands only do covers and that’s because writing originals can get pretty crazy at times. You need to find people who you can write with and share at least somewhat of the same vision for that song that you’re pouring your heart into.”
When Leisch isn’t stressing out over every note, he’ll flash a smile to the audience and start rocking side to side.
“I enjoy playing for crowds,” he said. “Seeing a packed bar is a great feeling.
“When the crowd is obviously having a good time, dancing near the stage and friends are interacting - it makes me feel like we are doing something special.”
When he was in high school, kids spent hours every weekend playing Guitar Hero and Rock Band.
“I always felt a little left out,” he admitted. “My parents were ‘anti-videogame’ and I suppose that sort of wore off on me.
“I remember thinking ‘If these kids spent as much time with a real instrument as they did on Guitar Hero, a lot of us would get really good!"
Leisch soon had the opportunity to put that to the test.
With the passing of his uncle, he had the opportunity to receive a left-handed guitar.
“Left-handed guitars and left-handed guitar players are pretty rare so it was the first time I had even been able to hold one,” he said.
Within a week he had learned basic cowboy chords from the “Guitar for Dummies” book that he had also received from his uncle.
He also had a neighbor who had played guitar for many years.
“I remember sitting in his basement writing basic songs and learning from him,” he explained. “I was soon at college and I had a long period of time where I was pretty stagnant.”
When he started working at the Pickin' Palace, a local instrument shop in downtown Rock Springs, his attitude for music changed.
Owner Dave Jensen showed him something new every day.
“Seeing all of the musicians pass through inspired me to learn more and start connecting the dots,” Leisch said. “I also think joining Free Resonance was a big help. Playing every day and having an end goal is a big motivator.”
Arambel got his inspiration to play the drums on Rock Band too.
“I made a deal with my parents that if I could get five stars on some songs or score ‘expert’ then I could get a real drum set,” he laughed. “They accepted this bet and I got my first drum set for free from my brother’s friend.”
“My parents weren’t happy because I was terrible at first and it probably just sounded like noise coming from the basement!”
Arambel signed up for the music program at Western Wyoming College.
“I learned so much during my two years in that program,” he said. “I had lessons with Michael Weiss who taught me so much! He deserves a lot of credit in helping me take my drumming to the next level.”
Leisch was impressed by Free Resonance before becoming a member of the band.
“I remember wishing I could be a part of a band like this one day,” he said. “I never would have dreamt that only a few short months later I would be invited to my first practice with them.”
Leisch pointed out that having fun is their first goal.
Sometimes before a gig, they can be seen playing soccer in parking lots.
“We are all huge music nerds so when we’re not playing, we are talking gear, bands and song ideas,” he chuckled. “Our love of music is pretty encompassing.”
Arambel’s mother, who is the biggest mentor in his life, reminded him of the importance in having an open mind.
“You can learn so much from any situation with an open mind,” Arambel said.
According to Arambel, he has a long list of favorite bands but if he had to choose two that have changed his life and helped him through his darkest times, it would be Red Hot Chili Peppers and Shinedown.
“They’ve all helped me in amazing ways,” Arambel revealed.
He said that they helped him through an incredibly bad phase when he was 14 or 15 years old.
“Without them, I wouldn’t have known I had this big dream,” he shared. “I feel a special connection with Shinedown because without them there would be no me.”
Arambel admitted that he will always be outspoken about mental health.
“Shinedown has some lyrics that literally saved me from taking my own life,” he said. “I think every artist out there needs to release their music and write what they feel because you never know what kind of impact your music might have on somebody’s life.”
Arambel leans heavily towards putting positive messages in his songs about mental health and overcoming challenges in life.
“I like to try and get creative with my lyrics where it has a catch to it, but also has a deep meaning about overcoming those dark thoughts and moments in life.
“I want my originals to always speak to people in a powerful way.”
Arambel was quick to say that the best part of being in a band is “sharing your music with the world.”
“There’s no better feeling than playing your own songs and people cheering for you,” he expressed. “Even if they don’t know all the words yet and it’s not a hit, there’s no better feeling than knowing you took the time to write this piece of music that didn’t exist before and now people are listening to it and enjoying it.”
Free Resonance participated in a panel discussion during “Music of the Community,” an event held by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum at the Broadway Theater in September of 2021.
“Music moves me,” said Chavez during the discussion. “Words with music can change your feelings like no other.”
He added, “You can convey your message better through music.
“Music is what brings us together. It’s the glue that keeps the community together.”
“Music has had such a positive influence on my life,” Nussbaum shared. “It provides hard to attain goals and keeps motivating and pushing my limits.”
He added, “Music provides that outlet in life that challenges me to do better.
“The band has been a dream of mine ever since I picked up my first guitar.”
Nussbaum pointed out that “there’s really something special about an impromptu jam session where you’re instantly connected with the people around you.”
Nussbaum had no idea their writing would take off and connect with so many people.
“We are so grateful for our great city of Rock Springs and our amazing band community.”
“I think anyone who plays music should be in a band because it’s such a healthy hobby in many ways, an amazing experience and if you write originals, share them with the world!” Arambel strongly advised.
“Your message is important!”