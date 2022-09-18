...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior for any new
or existing fires.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 70s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Rock Springs High School junior Shane Meats plays several instruments including the euphonium, which is a brass wind instrument with valves. It's sound is an octave below the trumpet.
ROCK SPRINGS–For as long as we can remember, the marching band has been a big part of high school culture.
Rock SpringsHigh Schooljunior Shane Meats has been a band student since he was in the sixth grade, playinghis first instrument of choice,the baritone (saxophone),at Pilot Butte Elementary School.
Meats was inspired to sign up forbandby his two older brothers and their involvement inband.
“I had gone into sixth grade, not knowing I wanted to do band, but my brothers, both being members of the junior high and high school band,encouraged me to join band,” said Meats.“I saw how much they lovedband.My mom grew up lovingband, playing the flute and piano. She encouraged all of us to try band.”
His older brother, Ian, is his role model in music.
“Watching him have the time of his life on the drum set really encouraged me to keep playing and doing what I loved.”
Meats pointed out that he has learned many lessons as a band student.
“The most valuable lesson I have learned in band is that learning and mastering hard things takes a lot of practice. If Ineedto fix my part and help my section, it's not anyone else’s responsibility except for mine.”
Meats said that music has given him an opportunity to do what he loves and find his passion.
“Music helps me express myself in ways that I cannot with words and it helps me get through hard times in my life. I currently take two band classes and a choir class at the high school.
“Music is my life.”
Meats enjoys listening to musical theatre music, pop, rock, hip hop and even classical music.
"Any song that can give me that 'feel good' feeling and feel emotions is one I will continue to play over and over," he said. "The only thing I am not a fan of is country music. I have never have fallen in love with country music."
His favorite performer right now is Joji.
"I love his style, music and his lyrics. I love to sing his songs."
Besides baritone, he plays the euphonium, trombone, bassoon, guitar and piano.
The multi-instrumentalisthopesmore youngstudents will givebanda chance because “it is rewarding and fun.”
“Through band, I have built the most amazing friendships that will last a lifetime,” he shared. “Band has changed my life and I know it can impact a young person’s life just like it has mine. Once you get into high school,bandprovides many opportunities for learning and excelling at something you will love to do.”
Meats plans to go to college after graduating with the Class of 2024 and get his degree in musical theater.