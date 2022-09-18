Shane Meats

Rock Springs High School junior Shane Meats plays several instruments including the euphonium, which is a brass wind instrument with valves. It's sound is an octave below the trumpet. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS For as long as we can remember, the marching band has been a big part of high school culture.  

Rock Springs High School junior Shane Meats has been a band student since he was in the sixth grade, playing his first instrument of choice, the baritone (saxophone), at Pilot Butte Elementary School.  

