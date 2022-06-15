ROCK SPRINGS – For two decades, Nowhere Fast has been known as one of Sweetwater County’s favorite bands.
“For a band to stick together for that long is amazing,” said bassist TJ Foss. “That doesn’t happen a whole lot at all!”
Drummer Jim Anderson and guitarist Jim Stroud have been jamming out with TJ seen they were teenagers.
“TJ stands for the ‘third Jim,’” he chuckled.
Stroud moved to Phoenix and lived there for 15 years while Anderson and Foss played in various, traveling bands such as Quantum Leap and Blyde, pronounced “blade.”
“Those were the days when we didn’t have responsibilities and we were having fun.”
When Stroud returned to Rock Springs, they decided to start Nowhere Fast.
“I was excited when Jim came back,” Foss expressed. “He’s the best guitarist in town. He plays by ear. Not only does he know his own parts but he’ll tell the rest of the band how the song needs to be played.”
They came up with the name because they thought “it seems fitting for Rock Springs.”
“It fits our attitude,” Foss shared. “We’re not getting anywhere in a hurry.”
The band will kick off “Flashback Friday” at this year’s Flaming Gorge Days. They will be opening for touring tribute bands, Mirage – Visions of Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles-Ronstadt Experience.
“It will be neat to see how they sound,” Foss said. “If people want to see the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and bands like that, they’d have to pay about $500 but here you can see all that at a better price.
“I like outdoor festivals like Flaming Gorge Days. It’s a fun event. We hope the weather will be good.”
The band was known to play at former watering hole, DJ’s back in the 80s and 90s.
“Back then, live music was really cool. Even at 2 a.m., the place would still be packed and the band kept playing,” he recalled. “Now, by 2 a.m., the band is tearing down and loading out.”
Foss was inspired to play the guitar by his cousin, who is a musician.
Vocalist Tracie Soller is the medical imaging director at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Off-the-clock, she sings with Nowhere Fast.
“I think the guys in Nowhere Fast are some of the best musicians I've had the pleasure of working with,” she expressed. “Jim Stoud never ceases to amaze me with his talent. He makes that guitar sing!
“They've played together for years and their music is tight.”
She added, “They've definitely helped me spread my wings and sing a few songs I never would have even thought to try and they're usually great about learning something I suggest. We just click and it's so much fun making music with them.”
Soller is especially looking forward to live music at this year’s Flaming Gorge Days.
“The guys are some of the nicest people I've met in Rock Springs. Jim Anderson is a good drummer, but plays a mean bass. I think that’s a little known fact.”
Stroud admitted that for him, it started when he watched KISS perform.
“That’s when I knew what I wanted to do with my time,” said Stroud. “Seeing the outrageous and shocking show they presented to their fans was an inspiration.”
Bands such as AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne and Iron Maiden were what he wanted the sound to be like when he got a band together.
The late Earl Starks was his guitar instructor at Rock Springs High School.
“I learned some theory, but still relied mainly on ear training to learn the songs we would play live,” he explained. “Back in those days, there were no cell phones, Google, YouTube lessons or magic software that deciphered all the songs. We learned by listening to the songs, sometimes hundreds of times to get them right.”
Stroud, like his band mates, is excited to take the stage during the 65th annual Flaming Gorge Days.
“Playing in front of an audience who appreciates music is like nothing else in the world,” he revealed. “When you make that connection and give the crowd what they want and need, it’s the ultimate satisfaction for both performer and listener.
“It makes all the things you do to have music in your life worth all the cost and then some!”
Nowhere Fast is playing a one-hour set packed with rock and country favorites, according to Stroud.
“Get there early to see us and stay to see Mirage – Visions of Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles-Ronstadt Experience. It’s going to be a great night of music and good times!”