Micah

Sweetwater County vocalist and guitarist, Micah Paisley, is the featured Music Matters artist for December. At first, he was attracted to the drums, but eventually, he was drawn to the bass guitar. He also writes his own songs and hopes to release his debut recording soon. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – From drums to bass guitar and writing his own lyrics, Green River resident Micah Paisley, continues to spread his love for music.

Paisley’s older brother, Aaron Moran, inspired him to play music before high school.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus