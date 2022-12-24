ROCK SPRINGS – From drums to bass guitar and writing his own lyrics, Green River resident Micah Paisley, continues to spread his love for music.
Paisley’s older brother, Aaron Moran, inspired him to play music before high school.
“My brother asked for a guitar for Christmas and as soon as he got it, he started jamming out on it,” said Paisley. “I couldn’t resist watching him. I thought it was so cool.”
The guitar wasn’t the first instrument Paisley played, though.
“I actually started my musical journey as a drummer,” he revealed. “We liked Nirvana a lot so whenever we played those songs, I’d beat those drums like no other.”
Since the covers of the drums he possessed was paper thin, it didn’t take long for them to be destroyed, according to Paisley.
“After destroying it, I asked my dad for a new drum kit the following Christmas, but he said, ‘no,’” he laughed. “I got a guitar instead!”
As high school students, Paisley and his friends decided to start a band. Paisley thought a friend of his should be the drummer while he played the guitar.
“He was better at it than I was,” he chuckled. “I didn’t mind. I wanted to improve as a guitarist anyway.”
Even though Paisley had heard the sounds of a bass guitar in music, he never quite made that connection until he was introduced to a bass guitar.
“I was drawn to it. I bought it from my friend’s sister and since then, I hadn’t put it down.”
Paisley recalls “Louie, Louie” and “Brown-Eyed Girl” as the first tunes he played on the bass guitar.
He admits that his “lyrics have evolved over the years.” He writes about love gained, love lost and spiritual growth.
“I like to write about self-encouragement,” he shared. “No matter how difficult life can be, we can still overcome anything.”
He added, “Even if I feel a little sad, I try to give my lyrics a bit of a positive spin.”
Paisley mentioned that he enjoys putting music to poetry.
Paisley pointed out that while Sweetwater County is a great scene for local music, he believes he has to go outside of his comfort zone for growth.
“That’s why I join bands,” he revealed. “We’ve traveled as far as to Boston.”
He also pointed out that playing in a band is “a different energy.”
“Playing by myself is alright, but it doesn’t provide that kind of release I’m looking for,” he said.
Paisley has been performing with his main band, Primary Source, a band that entertains the audience with original reggae and punk rock.
“If you like Sublime, you’ll dig Primary Source.”
Paisley is also known for jamming out with The Joe Barbuto Trio.
“I’m all over the place,” he revealed, “I listen to all styles of music. One genre just doesn’t do it for me. I have to be influenced by all kinds of musical talent.
“One night, I’m playing some ‘chill tunes.’ The next night I’m causing havoc with Shock Troopers.”
Shock Troopers is a hard-core, punk band.
Paisley has also been playing with Trismegistus, a band named after an ancient philosopher. Paisley said that when he plays with them “it is just magic and creative.”
“We play rock, funk and straight-up improv,” he explained. “It’s a blast. We surprise ourselves when we come up with something cool on-the-fly.”
Of course, Paisley always falls back on the “solo stuff.” He is invited to show off his talent at local establishments such as Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, Wyoming Club and Square State Brewing, as well as several other venues around Wyoming.
“When I go to a show, I notice how much energy the performers have and how it makes an impact on the crowd,” he described. “That’s what I want to do for the people who listen to our music. I want them to catch our energy. It feels so nice to spread that light to people.”
Paisley is also the former bassist for local band, Eagle Beak.
“Steve Davis (lead singer) and I still play together,” he said. “We always have fun together.”
For those who dream about being a performer, Paisley mentioned that it’s important to “not compare yourself to other performers.”
“Everyone expresses themselves differently,” he noted. “Don’t get discouraged by other people. If you want to do it, go for it and have fun.”
Paisley will be performing at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar on Friday, Dec. 30, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
He is hoping to tour this summer and to make connections with those who can help him with his debut recording.
“We shall see.”