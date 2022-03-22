Music Matters: Rockin’ around with Wanted
ROCK SPRINGS – The live music craze is stronger than ever in Sweetwater County.
Local band Wanted has already kicked the spring season off with a performance at Park Lounge recently.
The faces may have changed but Wanted continues to entertain the community.
Al Shipley, rhythm and lead guitarist, founded Wanted many years ago.
Shipley was a teenager when his mother asked him which instrument he would like to play.
“I immediately said, ‘the guitar,’” he recalled. “No doubt about it.”
He has been playing for 30 or more years. The first band he played in was Cadillac as well as a few others.
He was inspired by Australian acoustic guitarist Tommy Emmanuel.
“He’s a great player,” said Shipley.
Emmanuel was known for his hard to beat fingerstyle techniques. He was a guitarist for The Bushwackers in the 1980s.
“There are some really great musicians out there and I hope they never give it up.”
Shipley is a self-taught musician.
“It can be hard but I kept listening, practicing and taking my time with it,” he shared. “It’s like college. It takes a while.”
“Just remember... do it for fun!”
Lead singer Tracie Soller is a familiar performer. She has sang for Nowhere Fast and the Evanston-based band No Fence for a few years.
She has been singing since she was very young.
“I swear I was singing straight from the cradle,” Soller giggled.
Her church choir director became her vocal coach.
“I was extremely shy as a little girl, but she kept boosting my confidence and having me sing solos.”
She practiced with her vocal coach for seven years. She took numerous music classes throughout her life. She has been trained in op era and Baroque, which is classical music from the 1600s and 1700s in western Europe.
“Music is my happy place,” she expressed. “Performing is sort of a stress release.
“It’s almost therapeutic.”
She added, “I enjoy the energy from the audience when they are enjoying the music.”
Her most influential role models include Bonnie Raitt, Adele, Steve Perry, Elle King and Ann Wilson, the lead singer of Heart.
Usually, the most requested song Wanted receives from fans is “Black Velvet.”
“I am most thankful that I am able to collaborate with so many other talented musicians and that I can share my gift. Hopefully, it brightens someone's day,” she said.
Bass player Steve Rizzi started playing the drums when he was six years old.
“I was listening to The Offspring and just started playing to their album ‘Smash,’” he explained. “Then after that, I was playing drums to Metallica’s ‘Ride the Lightening’ album.
“I realized I really loved the drums. I was young and I can beat them up!”
Rizzi studied music at Western Wyoming Community College.
“My instructor Martha Holloway pushed me in the right direction,” he said. “She was amazing.”
After graduating from college, he toured the nation with other bands but soon realized he hated being away from home.
“I’m happy to keep jamming out here at home.”
Since musicians started leaving bands, Rizzi thought it was a good idea to start learning how to play the guitar.
“Sometimes, I feel like my training wheels are still on but I keep going,” he laughed. “I enjoy playing with my friends and loving life.”
He added, “When you’re having a bad day, there’s nothing like music that will help you forget your problems. It’s one of those things I can’t get rid of.
“Once you get “the bug,” it’s in you for life!”
Mike Fitzgerald is the current drummer in the band.
A few years ago, while Fitzgerald was delivering mail to Nu Life Glass, Shipley’s business, Shipley started chatting with Fitzgerald. He asked Fitzgerald if he’d be interested in being the drummer.
“I thought that would help me improve my drumming because I'm not typically a drummer,” Fitzgerald revealed.
Fitzgerald played bass guitar for long-time band The Free Agents for over three decades.
“I would drum on some of the recordings of Free Agents and always enjoyed drumming,” he shared. “Playing country and rock cover songs has been fun.”
Fitzgerald is a hard-core Beatles fan.
“Al has thrown a few of their songs in our sets,” he mentioned.
“Tracie is one of the best singers I've heard and she's an absolute sweetheart to have in the band,” he gushed.
“Al and Steve are really great guys to be around and play with.
“Music is an escape and a joy for me so it's important to have people that are easy to get along with and don't have egos.”
Fitzgerald has adjusted with “going digital” but prefers playing his acoustic set.
“With digital, we can control the volume this way,” he pointed out. “You heard about the fifth Beatle? Well, I would say our fifth Wanted members include Todd Jensen, Charles Roy and Dave Jensen of Pickin’ Palace.
“They have helped with sound before and provide a lot of the equipment we’re using.”
Their next performance should be announced soon.