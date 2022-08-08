ROCK SPRINGS – When local performer Shandryn Trumble is on stage, she is “the happiest in her life,” she said.
“I don’t know why I started performing for people,” Trumble admitted. “It wasn’t because I saw someone and wanted to be like them. I guess I could maybe say that I like to make people happy and this seems like a way I’m able to do that.”
The Green River resident gives credit to her fifth-grade elementary teacher Mr. Ellenson for teaching her how to play the guitar.
“I thank him for showing me the basic chords, which are still primarily the chords I use today,” she chuckled. “He kept a small group of students in during recess and gave us free guitar lessons, which is where I got my start.”
Trumble then put her guitar away until she graduated from college.
“During my senior year in college, I started dating a musician,” she explained. “He’s responsible for getting me back on the path.
“A lot of my first album, “Five Years”, is written about our relationship and how heartbroken I was when it ended.”
She added, “I’m usually writing about personal experiences and feelings.”
Trumble believes she hasn’t been playing long enough.
“I have so much to learn.”
Her favorite artists are The Avett Brother and Brandi Calile.
“They’re terrific humans and incredibly skilled musicians and poets,” she expressed. “I would also like to collaborate with them.”
She added, “My other favorite musicians are the talented folks I get to play with sometimes, like Lance Mace, Jeremy Smolik, Steve Davis and Micah Paisley.
“These local musicians have shaped and molded me in a big way.”
“I like playing different songs at different times and while I’m feeling different things,” Trumble said. “I always liked how the lyrics turned out on a song I wrote called ‘Mr. Crow’ which will be on the upcoming album. This song was inspired by a poem from Catrina Sparrow, the most talented poet I’m aware of and lucky enough to call a friend.
“Folks, she is the real deal!”
Trumble said it’s important for blossoming musicians to be themselves.
“Be you,” she said. “Good songs are written when they are not trying to be written.”
“I feel incredibly blessed to have the support and love I’ve felt from this community. When I am lucky enough to share music with folks, I am always humbled and grateful for the amazing people who are there looking back at me.”
“Thank you, Sweetwater County and Wyoming and everyone who has been on this journey with me. I consider you family and you all have touched my life deeply. I am forever grateful.”
“I also really want to give heartfelt gratitude to any business/person who has given me an opportunity to play music at their business or event or backyard barbecue or jam session.