ROCK SPRINGS – When local performer Shandryn Trumble is on stage, she is “the happiest in her life,” she said.

“I don’t know why I started performing for people,” Trumble admitted. “It wasn’t because I saw someone and wanted to be like them. I guess I could maybe say that I like to make people happy and this seems like a way I’m able to do that.”

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus