ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs resident Nick Fletcher a.k.a. Sickamore Treezy has been a hip hop artist for over 15 years.
He was 11 or 12 years old when he was first introduced to the world of hip hop.
“I used to hang out in my brother’s room and watch him play video games,” Fletcher began to explain. “He would always have music playing in the background but one day this specific album caught my attention.
“It was an album called Blackout by Redman and Method Man.”
He went on to explain that the song that caught his attention was a track called Da Rockwilder.
“Immediately, I was drawn in by the beat and then Method Man started rhyming ‘Microphone checka, swingin' sword lecture. Closin' down the sector, supreme neck protector.’
“I was hooked.”
Fletcher asked to borrow the CD and played it repeatedly for weeks.
“I was enthralled with the way they would piece and connect words together so seamlessly on the beat,” he described. “The delivery and character they could convey so effortlessly. I wanted to be able to do that.”
Fletcher is known to be very eclectic and versatile with the tones and subject matters he touches on with music.
“I'll write about anything under the sun,” he revealed. “A few things I like to challenge myself with in particular are things like battle rap.”
He added, “I have always loved the competitive side of hip hop. I've always viewed that aspect of it like a lyrical boxing match.”
Along with that, he loves to get deep and introspective.
“I have songs about love, sorrow, anxiety, depression, growth, motivation and confidence,” he said. “Whenever you listen to any of my music you can definitely tell what type of mood I was in when I wrote it.”
Hip-hop has grown throughout the nation and there can be challenges.
“Oddly enough, there are quite a few legitimate challenges to being a hip hop artist, let alone a white one born and raised in Wyoming,” he pointed out. “One the stereotype and stigma behind it in general.”
According to Fletcher, everybody raps nowadays and it's very easy to come across as corny.
“A lot of people seem to do it more for popularity rather than actually loving and having a passion for the craft,” he mentioned. “There is also a lot of ageism that takes place in hip hop.
“People tend to off handedly be more judgmental the older you are when you say you're a rapper. In the over saturated music industry it's best to find and do what makes you stand out unique.”
It’s an opportunity for Fletcher to say how he really feels when he’s on stage. He doesn’t hesitate when it comes to delivering messages that are important to him.
“I love when I can articulate and present it well though music,” he shared. “There is a certain level of gratification that comes with someone reaching out to tell you your message really connected with them, whether it be helping them through a tough time, making them not feel so alone, or maybe just to inspire them.
“It's a rush I haven't been able to stop chasing. I absolutely love it.”
Fletcher was at a venue opening for an affiliate of the Wu Tang Clan.
“When I got to the venue, he wasn't there which is usually disappointing as an opener.”
Fletcher was hoping the headliner would see him perform so he can potentially make a connection there.
“I'm up next so I get on stage and start to do my thing,” he explained. “Feeling great and confident, I zoned out through my first song.”
“As it ends, I engage with the crowd to see their reaction and there he was...the headliner. He was right at the front of the stage, locked in with me.”
Fletcher finished his set and the headliner immediately approached him to tell him he loved the performance.
“But he wasn't just friendly, he was excited,” Fletcher recalled. “He was picking my brain, asking for CDs to bring back with him.
“He was shocked when I said I was born and raised in Wyoming.”
Fletcher said he was at a hotel right across from the venue.
“He was out his door smoking when he heard me rapping from outside,” he said. “He told me that he put out his cigarette and said ‘I gotta see who this guy is.’”
“Very flattering experience. It’s still a story I tell to my friends to sound cool.”
Sometimes the fear of failure can keep a performer from making musical accomplishments.
“For anyone that has a genuine passion for anything, I say peruse it. Unapologetically. Suck at it at first. That's ok,” he advised. “You should hear my first song. My 50th song even. Be gentle. Hold a fair and healthy perspective. Flexible expectations. Flow with it. Find a muse. An artist to emulate then build off of that. I could give 100 lessons on technical rap and writing skills but my best advice is to dive in...whatever it is.”
When Fletcher isn’t making music or performing, he is working with kids and adults with special needs at his organization, Guardian’s Watch.
“Our goal is to assist our participants in being as independently successful as possible in their lives and local community,” he explained. “We work on things like budgeting, social skills, independent living skills, and just general activities our people enjoy.”
He added, “We have built an amazing team and I have had a wonderful group of staff who goes above and beyond to provide the best quality of service possible.
“I’m beyond grateful for my entire team and family.”