ROCK SPRINGS - Local duo The Ramblin Band took a break from playing in front of an audience for a few years but once word got out that they're jamming out again, fans were excited to see them perform.
Brothers Tyler and Cody Wilkinson add their own artistic and unique spin on country covers.
According to the duo, one of the best ways to learn more about music is to listen to a lot of it and learn to play covers.
"We just choose a song from a list and start playing it," said Cody.
The Wilkinsons have been playing together since they were teenagers about 15 years ago.
While Cody plays a variety of instruments, Tyler's deep voice, which can be compared to Johnny Cash's own bass notes, amazes fans.
"It was easy to fall into country since we grew up listening to it," Cody shared. "We've always enjoyed doing it."
Cody admitted that quite a few heavy metal musicians had influenced him to play but eventually he focused on music theory and continued to learn how to be an instrumentalist on his own.
Their uncle Todd Wilkinson inspired them to play as well as local musician Dave Jensen.
"It's good to have family members and friends who you can relate to in music," Cody pointed out. "They've helped us out in many ways."
According to Tyler, "it just made sense" to start playing with his brother.
He taught himself how to play the guitar when he was in the seventh grade and played the saxophone in band.
He admitted to getting picked on when he replaced a band member in his brother's band.
"They said 'you're never gonna make it,' 'you don't know the chords' and 'you don't know nothing,'" Tyler said. "I said, 'oh, yeah? Watch this!'"
Music runs in the family as they have cousins who are still playing music in Farson along with other relatives such as an in-law.
"We got together with them on Christmas Eve one year and they told us 'keep up or get left behind!'" Tyler recalled. "We watched their hands and played with them for three years.
"We learned a lot from them but it was so much fun."
He added, "It's all about having fun every time we play. When we make a mistake, we'll laugh and move on. We try not to take it too seriously."
"There's no reason not to try something new."
They play a lot of classic country the fans are familiar with such as Merle Haggard, George Strait and Tracy Lawrence.
Tyler and Cody remember their father quizzing them during road trips as they listened to the radio.
"Dad would always ask us, 'who is this?'" Tyler said. "We were always ready to answer those questions."
The duo is looking forward to seeing Ian Munsick perform at the Wyoming Big Show this summer.
"That whole family is talented, " Tyler noted. "It's really cool that he's touring. We're pretty inspired by that."
Cody is also the current drummer for local country band Wyoming Raised.