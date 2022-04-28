ROCK SPRINGS – For the past six years, local band Wy5 has gotten residents and visitors off their seats and onto the dance floor. From Katy Perry to Journey and even Beastie Boys, the crowd can be heard singing a block away from the venue.
Lead guitarist Cliff Wittstruck is the Interim Vice President for Student Learning for Western Wyoming Community College. He is also still serving as the Dean of Academic Affairs.
Wittstruck has had the opportunity to perform in many places over the world with Chet Atkins, Bernadette Peters, the Minnesota Orchestra, Jennifer Holliday, Art Garfunkel, and as member of The Guy’s All-Star Shoe Band and among others.
“I’ve been really, really lucky,” Wittstruck expressed. “It was quite interesting, especially with Art Garfunkel because there I was just a few feet away from him on the stage, playing “Bridge Over Trouble Water” with him – it was insane.”
When Garfunkel needed a guitarist to fill in for a few shows, it was bassist James Taylor who had suggested Wittstruck should play with them.
“It was really fun!” Wittstruck laughed. “You never know who you’re going to meet.”
Wittstruck believes one’s performance shouldn’t be determined by the size of the crowd.
“I had a crazy week, for instance,” he shared. “I was part of a blues band that opened for James Brown for a while. We started the week doing that then I played with a different group during the Chicago Jazz Fest in the same week. There were about 20,000 people there.”
Later in the week, Wittstruck received a call to fill in for a guitarist at a country bar near the stockyards.
“There were three people there!” he laughed. “I went from performing in front of thousands of screaming people to three but no matter the size of the crowd, we did our very best.”
Wittstruck has been playing for 50 years.
“My mother played up until she was 102 years old,” he revealed. “She passed just this year.”
His mother and grandmother filled their houses with music as he grew up. They played the piano and the organ.
Andres Segovia has made an impression on him.
“He made classical guitar legit,” he pointed out. “There’s different styles of music that makes it enjoyable.”
When Sweetwater County Treasurer Joe Barbuto isn’t at the office, his fingers are frolicking over the piano keys.
He’s had his own little trios throughout college and quartets such as Boomslang, which is a blues band and Blues Nation. Not only is he a keyboardist for Wy5 but he also plays with his band, formerly known as The Joe Barbuto Trio. He renamed his band recently to Joe Barbuto and the Cave Crew. They have already scheduled performances.
He's traveled the Rocky Mountain circuit which includes Missoula, Bozeman, Billings and the Denver area.
“I like to play everything. That’s what I like about playing with Wy5 – we play such a wide genre in just a few sets from blues, jazz, funk to country to pop rock and even rap.”
“We want to make sure there’s something in the show everyone will like.”
Barbuto’s parents and grandparents inspired him to play the piano.
He is a big fan of jazz pianist Dave Brubeck and Cyrus Chestnut. He is also a fan of Jon Batiste and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, a soul band from Alabama.
“Because of their music, it makes me want to do something new and different,” he expressed. “To become a better musician.”
He mentioned that local musicians Michael Weiss and Micah Paisley motivate him too.
“A friend of mine was visiting recently and noticed that area musicians support each other in Sweetwater County,” he shared. “It’s not about competition.”
“It’s great that the local venues here support live music acts,” he noted. “Without them, we couldn’t do it.”
Bassist Dave Jensen has played music for 65 years.
“When I was five, there would be guitar laying around at my grandpa’s house and I’d grab it and start playing it,” said Jensen. “My mother played the piano, accordion and sang.
“There wasn’t a day without music.”
Jensen admires The Beatles and The Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix.
“The bass lines are what attract me,” he revealed. “I actually met Carol Kaye who wrote and performed bass lines for Wrecking Crew in L.A, which produced the Beach Boys, Sonny and Cher and many movie soundtracks like ‘Mission Impossible’ - she wrote the bass line for that.”
Jensen met Steve Bailey who is head of the bass department at Berkley.
“He was a clinician at a rock school in Jackson and while I was there helping out, he signed one of my bass guitars.”
“Victor Wooten is another bassist I admire,” he added. “I just love them. I could never achieve what they’ve achieved because they’re really great!”
When Jensen isn’t playing at gigs, he’s teaching guitar lessons at Pickin’ Palace in downtown Rock Springs.
“I like to pass on the information I’ve learned as a musician to others,” he expressed. “I think they would advance quicker that way.
“Personal instructors can give you that knowledge in months instead of years.”
Jensen was instrumental in starting the local annual event Blues and Brews at Bunning Park. He not only books bands and performs himself but he also serves as one of the sound engineers from his shop along with his family.
“It’s one of the busiest days of the year for us!”
Drummer Glenn Tremelling found his father’s drum set when he was three years old and has enjoyed it ever since.
“Wy5 band is the first cover band I’ve been in and they’re good people,” he said.
He joined his first band when he was in junior high school, playing mostly original songs.
He was also in local heavy bands such as Break the Fall, Chaos and Wade Wilson Project.
His influences include John Bonham, the drummer for Led Zeppelin, Neil Pert, the drummer for Rush and Danny Carrey, the drummer for Tool.
“They’re not your cookie-cutter drummers, they were really technical and their understanding of timing is insane,” he explained. “It’s really wonderful to hear that. To me that’s a true form of art.
“It’s just not the standard drum beat. They pay attention to phrasing, time signature and where they’re at. I practice that a lot.”
According to Tremelling, one of the most cutting-edge drummers can do is break the rules.
“Nobody ever heard the stuff John Bonham did because he didn’t follow the rules,” he pointed out. “I think that’s where creativity comes true.”
Tremelling believes newcomers to the music scene should always “be teachable.”
“No matter how long you’ve been doing it or how good you are at it, be willing to learn and don’t be afraid to break the rules. Don’t jump into the hard stuff – learn the basics first.”
By day, lead vocalist Jessica Yerkovich is an accountant at Genesis Alkali. She is also a karaoke DJ.
After a tip from his son Todd, Jensen caught her during “karaoke night” at a local lounge and he asked her if she would be interested in joining Wy5.
“We’re a fun cover band that plays music that we hope everyone will enjoy,” she described.
Yerkovich has been singing since she was a child.
“I was in choir all through school but no private lessons.”
Her favorite artists are Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Freddie Mercury and Maynard James Keenan.
She noted that since the musicians have jobs and responsibilities, it can be difficult to plan more shows.
“Our biggest challenge is getting all five of us together for gigs,” she admitted. “We all have busy schedules.”
“I’ve enjoyed hanging out and playing with all of the band members over the years and also our large variety of music,” she shared. “One of my favorite hobbies is karaoke and being able to sing anything and everything, so being able to play with a band that has a large variety of music has been a blast!”