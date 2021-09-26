ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum sponsored “Music of the Community” last Friday. This event was a multi-band concert and panel discussion. The discussion was emceed by Andrea Graham, a University of Wyoming Folkore Specialist. Performers included Dave Pedri and the EIO Band, Free Resonance and ZamTrip.
According to Amanda Benson, curator for the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, the staff was expected to develop public programming to coincide with their current display, The Smithsonian Crossroads: Change in Rural America.
“When we were looking over the materials for the exhibit itself, the idea of stories and traditions in rural communities came to me and music was the next logical step in that thought process,” Benson explained. “We have so many talented performers in our county and it’s easy to see how living here has influenced some of the stories they tell through their music.”
She added, “With grant funding through the Wyoming Humanities Council, I wanted to dive deeper into the music and discover where these stories are coming from, thus the idea of the discussion panel came to be.”
Benson asked Andrea Graham, a folklife specialist and professor of American Studies at the University of Wyoming, to join them and help explore these themes further.
“Folklore and music have many similarities and that’s why I wanted to include this part into the event,” Benson said. “I hope that the event created a closer connection and understanding between the musicians and our community.”
Fans, friends and family members gathered at the Broadway Theater to support the performances.
“Music is so much more than sounds and words strung together,” Benson pointed out. “There is meaning, feeling, and energy that goes into it and I hope this event gave people the opportunity to see and experience ‘Crossroads: Change in Rural America’ is exactly that - change in rural America over time, especially through the 20th and 21st centuries.”
“The vast majority of the United States landscape remains rural, with only 3.5% of the landmass considered urban. Since 1900, the percentage of Americans living in rural areas dropped from 60% to 17%. This exhibit looks at that remarkable societal change and how rural Americans responded. Music is only one facet of that change and we hope others saw that through this event.”
During the Q&A, band members explained the themes of some their songs.
Alex Arambel is the drummer for alternative rock band, Free Resonance.
“My song writing involves the personal experiences in this town, not just about mine but others, as well,” Arambel shared.
“My songs are based on mental health issues,” he said. “Whether it’s mine or describing feelings others have, it’s about mental health awareness. We need to talk more about it.”
According to Arambel, one of their original songs “Chainz” is about breaking free from depression.
Graham asked band members to describe how they feel about music.
“Music is an escape from reality,” Arambel answered.
James Chavez is the bassist for Free Resonance.
“Music moves me,” Chavez said. “Words with music can change your feelings like no other. You can convey your message better through music.”
Chavez also pointed out that “Writing is a fun, creative, engaging process.”
Cody Zampedri is the bassist for the rock band, Zampedri.
“Playing music isn’t just a job,” Zampedri said. “It’s something we like to do. It’s especially cool when we hear people sing our songs back to us – if it’s one experience I’d like to keep enjoying in life, it’s that.”
“Music is what brings us together. It’s the glue that keeps the community together,” Chavez said. “Music fundraisers is an example like Wrapped Up, Music for Vets and a few others.”
Zampedri added, “We especially, love playing for ‘Music for Vets’ every year. That fundraiser helps people in need. The band do it for free. Last year, we raised $30,000.”
Music For Vets takes place at the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River on January 8, 2022. Other bands include Royal Bliss, The Lonely Ones, Sin City Screamers and Flyover Town.
The bands took turns sharing experiences at their first concerts during their youth.
“When I was 15, I went to a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert,” Arambel revealed. “My first concert ever and it was mind-blowing. I was amazed at the energy they brought with them. The excitement is unexplainable. I got goosebumps during the whole performance.”
The panel discussed why they chose to become musicians.
Dave Pedri and the EIO Band has been playing around Sweetwater County for over thirty years. Pedri was inspired by John Corona, an Italian accordion player. He wanted to keep the tradition going in the family.
“We, on the other hand, don’t write songs but my wife and I wrote one about thirty years ago and we still play it to this day,” Pedri said.
Pedri, a retired calculus instructor from Rock Springs High School was known to play a few tunes in the classroom.
“I was inspired by the Green Day song, ‘Time of Your Life’,” Chavez said. “Music has always been a big part of my life. My dad had thousands of records.”
The panel agreed that their music teachers motivated them to keep playing music. They also hope music programs don’t get cut off.
Samantha Newman is the lead vocalist for ZamTrip.
“I had no idea singing was going to be a part of I am,” Newman said. “I took choir and classes like that but I never thought I’d be able to take it to the next level.
We’re always learning from other musicians too, especially while touring.”
“We’ve had the pleasure to introduce bands from other parts of the country and even from around the world,” Zampedri mentioned. “It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to connect with these people.”
“Music can start new friendships,” Newman added.
The panel discussed how their music has influenced others.
Zampedri said, “’Let’s Start Over’ is a song about new beginnings and having a happy life. One night, after a performance, a guy came up to us and said that song kept him from committing suicide. We hope everything we write will make a long-lasting impression.”
Graham wanted them to explain the kind of support they have in Sweetwater County.
“In a big city, it would be hard to get gigs but here we are blessed as to how they respond to us here,” Arambel said. “We’ve heard of bands in big cities waiting for months to be scheduled. Here, we’re penciled in within days.”
Between Rock Springs and Green River, all the talent is just amazing. We’re thankful for the opportunities we have here,” Chavez said.