Mustang wrestling drops first duel of the season By Shaquille Davis sdavis@rocketminer.com Jan 17, 2022 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling team suffered their first lose of the season during the NEO Duals but improve to 12-1 on the season. Photo Courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling Facebook page Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MIAMI, OKLAHOMA – The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs suffered their first loss of the season during the Northeastern Oklahoma Duals, Jan. 14 – 15, but went 5-1 during the tournament.On day one, the Mustangs beat Iowa Lakes Community College, 38-5.In their second dual of the day, the Mustangs improved on their performance and allowed less points and scored more points for themselves. The dual ended 44-3.In the third dual of the day, the Mustangs kept it close against North Idaho College but won the contest, 24-21.In the Mustangs last dual of the day, they couldn’t keep their undefeated season alive against Clackamas Community College. The Mustangs dropped this dual, 31-9.On the final day of the NEO Duals, the Mustangs got back to their usual winning ways against Carl Albert State College. The final score was 48-6.In their next and final dual of the tournament, the Mustangs went up against Labette Community College. Western Wyoming got the job done and won this dual, 53-6.The Mustangs are now 12-1 on the season.The Western Wyoming Community College will hit the mats again from Jan. 21 – 22 during the Region IX Duals in Sterling, Colorado. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mustangs Dual Western Wyoming Community College Sport University School Game Wrestling Duel Mat Sterling Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.