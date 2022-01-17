WWCC Wrestling

The Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling team suffered their first lose of the season during the NEO Duals but improve to 12-1 on the season. 

 Photo Courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling Facebook page

MIAMI, OKLAHOMA – The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs suffered their first loss of the season during the Northeastern Oklahoma Duals, Jan. 14 – 15, but went 5-1 during the tournament.

On day one, the Mustangs beat Iowa Lakes Community College, 38-5.

In their second dual of the day, the Mustangs improved on their performance and allowed less points and scored more points for themselves. The dual ended 44-3.

In the third dual of the day, the Mustangs kept it close against North Idaho College but won the contest, 24-21.

In the Mustangs last dual of the day, they couldn’t keep their undefeated season alive against Clackamas Community College. The Mustangs dropped this dual, 31-9.

On the final day of the NEO Duals, the Mustangs got back to their usual winning ways against Carl Albert State College. The final score was 48-6.

In their next and final dual of the tournament, the Mustangs went up against Labette Community College. Western Wyoming got the job done and won this dual, 53-6.

The Mustangs are now 12-1 on the season.

The Western Wyoming Community College will hit the mats again from Jan. 21 – 22 during the Region IX Duals in Sterling, Colorado.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus