ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs cruise past the Spartans of Colorado Northwestern, in their home opener, by the score of 96-79.
The Mustangs had five double digit scorers in a game that saw them get off to a 14-4 lead.
Sophomore forward Trevor Trost led the way with 25 points and 7 rebounds. He was also perfect from the charity strip, hitting all seven of his free throws.
Sophomore forward Dayne Prim and freshman guard Chase Hettinger both did their part with 19 points each.
Freshman guard Charlie Harris Jr. had a stellar college debut as he played tenacious defense, while chipping in with 14 points. The Chicago native also shot 50 percent from the field and brought down 6 rebounds.
“I thought we started the game out the right way and competed the right way,” head coach Steven Soza said. “We moved the ball and guarded well. I think we got complacent when we took the lead by 10 in the first half. Defensively, we weren’t rotating when we should have. When shots don’t fall, kids tend to get lackadaisical on the defensive end and that is what we spoke about during the half.”
Coach Soza saw his energetic team jump out to a big 14-4 lead that saw the crowd roar with excitement for their Mustangs. The Trojans were eventually able to fight their way back and even take a shocking three-point lead in the middle of the half. Mustangs eventually finished off strong and took a modest 43-41 lead into half.
The second half saw the Mustangs cruise to victory as they shot 51.5 percent this half from the field, topping their opponents dreadful 33.3 percent.
“There were about 12 minutes in that second half where our guys did a heck of a job moving the ball and getting stops on the defensive end. We must of stretched that lead out to about 16 in a matter of seven minutes and then we got complacent again,” Coach Soza said with a slight smile on his face.
Though the Mustangs opened the season with a statement win, Coach Soza doesn’t feel that is an excuse for the multiple heated exchanges between teams.
“That’s something we addressed after the game. That is not something we built this program on. We need to control our emotions and stay within ourselves. That’s not who we are so trust me when I say: it was addressed.”
Sophomore forward D’Auntray Pierce and sophomore guard Azarien Stephens both had to sit out the home opener, but Coach Soza feels as if they will both play “substantial” roles on this team which will take the Mustangs to the next level.
The Mustangs will be back home on Friday, Nov. 19, after their long road trip to face Southern Nevada. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.