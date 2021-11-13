Freshman guard Marcus Collins (No. 2) scored 15 points on day 2 of the Utah State Eastern Invite against Utah State University Eastern, Nov. 13, to help Western Wyoming Community College remain undefeated on the season.
PRICE – The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs remained undefeated, 6-0, after the Utah State University Eastern Invite with a pair of huge wins on the road against Northland Pioneer College and Utah State University Eastern.
The Mustangs kicked off this invite, on Nov. 12, with a massacre of Northland Pioneer. The game ended with the final score of 111-57. Every Mustang played a part in the win as every player scored a basket.
Freshman guard Zion Ruckard led the way with 19 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Sophomore forward Dayne Prim chipped in with 17 points and 5 rebounds. Freshman guard Chase Hettinger scored 11 points and grabbed 4 rebounds and dished 3 assists on the day. Freshman guard Andre Cruz scored 11 points and freshman guard Marcus Collins scored 10 points with 4 assists.
On day two of the invite, Nov. 13, the Mustangs won a fairly easy game against Utah State University Eastern, 61-45.
Marcus Collins led the way with 15 points while sophomore forward Trevor Trost scored 13 points and grabbed 4 rebounds. Dayne Prim did his part and flirted with a double-double. He finished with 8 points and 9 rebounds.
The Mustangs now head to Colorado Northwestern Community College on Tuesday, Nov. 16, for one more road game, at 7 p.m., before coming back to Rock Springs for the Western Wyoming Community College Invite, from Nov. 19-20.