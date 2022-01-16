Andre Cruz

Western Wyoming Community College freshman guard Andre Cruz (No. 12) led the way in the Mustangs victory over Real Salt Lake Academy, 96-59, with 26 points and 10 rebounds. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College comfortably beat Real Salt Lake Academy, 96-59, in the second game of the series on Friday, Jun. 14.

The Mustangs really stepped up their performance from the night before where they only beat Real Salt Lake by three points.

The Mustangs took the lead in the early stages of the game and never looked back.

Freshman guard Andre Cruz had himself a game, notching a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Azarien Stephens did his part with 18 points and 6 rebounds.

Sophomore forward Dayne Prim had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Sophomore forward Trevor Trost poured in 11 points while grabbing 4 rebounds.

The Mustangs play their next game on Wednesday, Jan. 19, against Eastern Wyoming College at 7 p.m.

The next home game for the Mustangs in on Saturday, Jan. 22, against Laramie County Community College. Tip-off is at 4 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus