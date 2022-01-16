Mustangs dismantle Real Salt Lake Academy in second game of series By Shaquille Davis sdavis@rocketminer.com Jan 16, 2022 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Western Wyoming Community College freshman guard Andre Cruz (No. 12) led the way in the Mustangs victory over Real Salt Lake Academy, 96-59, with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College comfortably beat Real Salt Lake Academy, 96-59, in the second game of the series on Friday, Jun. 14.The Mustangs really stepped up their performance from the night before where they only beat Real Salt Lake by three points.The Mustangs took the lead in the early stages of the game and never looked back.Freshman guard Andre Cruz had himself a game, notching a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds.Sophomore guard Azarien Stephens did his part with 18 points and 6 rebounds.Sophomore forward Dayne Prim had 13 points and 10 rebounds.Sophomore forward Trevor Trost poured in 11 points while grabbing 4 rebounds.The Mustangs play their next game on Wednesday, Jan. 19, against Eastern Wyoming College at 7 p.m.The next home game for the Mustangs in on Saturday, Jan. 22, against Laramie County Community College. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mustang Rebound Real Salt Lake Academy Sport Basketball Trevor Trost Game Sophomore Home Game Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.