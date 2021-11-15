Mustangs dominate weekend duals By Shaquille Davis sdavis@rocketminer.com Nov 15, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo Courtesy of Western Wyoming Wrestling Facebook Page Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs improved on their season as their record improved to 6-0 after being victorious at the Mustang Duals, from Nov. 12 – 13.On day one of the Mustang Duals, Western Wyoming went up against Northeastern Junior College and conquered them as the Mustangs didn’t allow a point to be scored. The final score was 51-0.On day two, The Mustangs had an early match at 9 a.m. against Colby Community College but didn’t miss a beat at all. Once again, they left their opponents scoreless, 57-0.Later in that day, the Mustangs had a final dual against Northwest College and the Mustangs reigned supreme once again. They showed no mercy and won this dual, 60-0.The Mustangs host the Plainsmen of Northeastern Junior College on Monday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. before heading on a three-month road trip. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Tiger Tradition: Uncle and nephew share bond with state championship appearances American Legion Post 24 to host benefit dinner for baby in need Family and Football: The Christensens special connect brings them to another state title game Blast from the Past: Tigers defeat Campbell County for second straight title Go Tigers: Rock Springs to face Sheridan in 4A Championship Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.