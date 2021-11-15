WWCC Wrestling
Photo Courtesy of Western Wyoming Wrestling Facebook Page

ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs improved on their season as their record improved to 6-0 after being victorious at the Mustang Duals, from Nov. 12 – 13.

On day one of the Mustang Duals, Western Wyoming went up against Northeastern Junior College and conquered them as the Mustangs didn’t allow a point to be scored. The final score was 51-0.

On day two, The Mustangs had an early match at 9 a.m. against Colby Community College but didn’t miss a beat at all. Once again, they left their opponents scoreless, 57-0.

Later in that day, the Mustangs had a final dual against Northwest College and the Mustangs reigned supreme once again. They showed no mercy and won this dual, 60-0.

The Mustangs host the Plainsmen of Northeastern Junior College on Monday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. before heading on a three-month road trip.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus