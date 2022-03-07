The Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team’s season ended on Thursday, March 3. The Mustangs lost to the Western Nebraska Community College Cougars in overtime, 85-82, in the first round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX Tournament.
From start to finish, the game remained close and competitive. Western Wyoming entered halftime leading Western Nebraska, 34-32.
The Cougars won the second half by two points to tie the game at 76 at the end of regulation.
Western Nebraska outscored Western Wyoming in overtime to end the Mustangs season.
Sophomore forward Trevor Trost led the Mustangs in scoring with 22 points on 80% shooting. He also added two rebounds and two assists to his stat line. Sophomore forward Dayne Prim finished with 13 points and four rebounds. He also had three assists, a steal and a block. Sophomore guard Azarien Stephens ended the game with 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Freshman Andre Cruz chipped in 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
For Western Nebraska, Them Koang led all scorers with 27 points on 11-of-25 shooting.
The Mustangs finish the season with a 25-4 overall record.