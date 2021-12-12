Mustangs basketball

Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs picked up a win during the Region IX North - South Challenge, Dec. 10 - 11, and now are 14-2 on the season. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis

WINDSOR, COLORADO – The Western Wyoming Community College split their two matches at the Region IX North – South Challenge, Dec. 10 – 11, and now sit at 14-2 on the season.

On day one, the Mustangs endured a high scoring affair with Trinidad State Junior College. The Mustangs gave up over 100 points and lost, 106-93.

On day two, the Mustangs got back to their usual winning ways. Their game against Northeastern Junior College came down to the wire but the Mustangs prevailed, 69-66.

The Mustangs will go on holiday break and play their next game on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m. against Eastern Wyoming College.

The Mustangs return home on Saturday, Jan. 22, to play Laramie County Community College at 2 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus