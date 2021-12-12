Mustangs pick up a win in Colorado Tournament By Shaquille Davis sdavis@rocketminer.com Dec 12, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs picked up a win during the Region IX North - South Challenge, Dec. 10 - 11, and now are 14-2 on the season. Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WINDSOR, COLORADO – The Western Wyoming Community College split their two matches at the Region IX North – South Challenge, Dec. 10 – 11, and now sit at 14-2 on the season.On day one, the Mustangs endured a high scoring affair with Trinidad State Junior College. The Mustangs gave up over 100 points and lost, 106-93.On day two, the Mustangs got back to their usual winning ways. Their game against Northeastern Junior College came down to the wire but the Mustangs prevailed, 69-66.The Mustangs will go on holiday break and play their next game on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m. against Eastern Wyoming College.The Mustangs return home on Saturday, Jan. 22, to play Laramie County Community College at 2 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mustang Sport School Game Western Wyoming Community College North - South Windsor Challenge Junior College Scoring Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Coach Carroll announces his 2021-22 Lady Wolves varsity squad Rocket Miner's 2021 All-Area Football Team Rocket Miner's All-Area Volleyball Team Rock Springs Satellite High School to open its doors on Jan. 4 GRHS, SCSD No. 2 respond to suspicious threat made by student Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.