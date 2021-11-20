ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs improved to 9-0 on the season with a pair of wins at the Western Wyoming Invite, Nov. 19 – 20.
On night one, Western Wyoming played a chippy and intense game that came down to the wire, against the College of Southern Nevada. It looked as if the Mustangs were going to suffer their first defeat of the season until sophomore forward Trevor Trost hit a game-tying three pointer with seconds to spare. The game eventually went into overtime, but the Mustangs prevailed to keep their undefeated season alive, 70-67.
On night two, the Mustangs looked to have an easy win after having a big 15-point lead early, against Utah State University Eastern. The Golden Eagles eventually fought their way back and took the lead. The game eventually went down to the wire and the Mustangs overcame adversity and won by the close score of 62-61.
"I thought we competed tonight against Utah State Eastern, but I felt against Southern Nevada we didn’t compete and let out emotions get the better of us,” head coach Steven Soza said of his team’s performance at the Western Wyoming Invite. “Anytime you can come out with two victories in a weekend, with some of your guys missing, is a testament to the kids’ characters who fought through adversity this weekend.”
Coach Soza feels that his team can be “really special” but that all comes down to whether his players can figure out how to control their emotions.
The Mustangs don’t come back home until after the new year, Jan. 22, against Laramie County Community College but the extended road trip doesn’t faze Coach Soza.
“Our mentality is we are going to play any team, anywhere, because that is how you get better.”
Coach Soza is hoping to sit at 19-0 when his Mustangs return home after the New Year, but they first must get past teams at the Casper Invite, Nov. 26 – 27.