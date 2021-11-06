LAS VEGAS – The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs went 3-0 on their three-day road trip at the Southern Nevada Invite from Nov. 4 – 6.
On day one, the Mustangs went into battle with the College of Southern Nevada and handled them with ease. When the final buzzer went off, the Mustangs had won by the score of 85-71. Sophomore forwards Trevor Trost and Dayne Prim led the way with 14 points. Freshman guard Charlie Harris Jr. accumulated 13 points and 5 rebounds, while freshman guard Azarien Stephens made his season debut and had 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals.
On day two, the Mustangs had a close game with Southern Mountain Community College, 60-55. Trevor Trost led the way again with 21 points and 8 rebounds. Dayne Prim chipped in with 12 points and Azarien Stephens had another all-around great game. Stephens finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals.
On the final day, the Mustangs endured a high scoring game with Phoenix College but ultimately earned a hard-fought win, 97-88. Azarien Stephens led the way with 21 points and 4 assists. Trevor Trost and Charlie Harris Jr. also did their part; both notching 14 points on the final day.
The Mustangs remain perfect on the season, at 4-0, and now head to Utah, from Nov. 12 – 13 to play a pair of games at the Utah State University Eastern Invite.
Game times for the USU-E invite are still to be determined.