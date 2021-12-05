GILLETTE – The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs suffered their first loss of the season on the final day of the Mon-Dak vs Region IX Challenge, Dec. 3 – 5, to Dawson Community College, 74-73.
On day one, the Mustangs took care of business against Williston State College and won by the score of 70-60. Sophomore forward D’Auntray Pierce lead the way with a double-double. Pierce finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore forward Dayne Prim had 12 points and 6 rebounds. Sophomore forward Azarien Stephens notched 11 points and 5 rebounds, while sophomore forward Trevor Trost had 9 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assist. Freshman guard Andre Cruz helped out with 9 points and 7 rebounds and freshman guard Charlie Harris Jr. had 8 points and 4 rebounds.
On day two, the Mustangs beat up on Miles City Community College, 79-65. Sophomore forward Dayne Prim was the leading performer with 19 points and 7 rebounds. Sophomore forward Azarien Stephens scored 14 points while grabbing 3 rebounds and getting 3 steals. Sophomore forward Trevor Trost left his mark on the game with 14 points and 5 rebounds. Freshman guard Andre Cruz had 9 points and 7 rebounds while freshman guard Charlie Harris Jr. had 8 points and 4 rebounds.
On the final day, the Mustangs dropped their first game of the season in surprising fashion to Dawson Community College, 74-73. Sophomore forward Dayne Prim showed out with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore forward Trevor Trost had 12 points on the day and sophomore forward D’Auntray Pierce had 10 points and 7 rebounds. Freshman guard Andre Cruz was just shy of a double-double with 9 points and 9 rebounds.
The Mustangs will try to get back to winning ways next weekend, Dec. 10 – 11, in their first game of the Region IX North-South Challenge against Trinidad State College. These will be the last games for the Mustangs of 2020.
The Mustangs return home on Saturday, Jan. 22, to play Laramie County Community College at 2 p.m.