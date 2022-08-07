ROCK SPRINGS – For the love of those with paws, 72 participants golfed for a cause.
The 11th annual Red Desert Humane Society Mutt Putt Golf Tournament fundraiser took place on Saturday, August 6 at White Mountain Golf Course.
“It’s a full house,” said Steve Shea, one of the fundraiser’s organizers. “We have 18 teams. I’ve had people tell me this tournament is the most enjoyable.”
Rock Springs residents Janie Robinson, Jamie Moore, Jen Gotshall and Celeste Black were determined to hit the marshmallow over the furthest line at the Marshmallow Drive station. If they succeeded, they would have won three tickets for a raffle prize with S’mores fixings, liquor for S’mores shots, shot glasses and a $25 Smith’s gift card.
Black’s blue-healer-collie mix, Frank was waiting for her at home.
Robinson’s dog, Ted, is best friends with Frank.
“Our dogs get together for, what we call, ‘Fred dates,” said Robinson as she laughed.
Robinson said her favorite moments with Ted is when he says “I love you.”
Moore has her two furry grandbabies, Elsie and Baxter, on her phone’s screensaver.
“They are the cutest!” Moore exclaimed. “Elsie’s the crazy one. She tries to steal the mop when I clean the house and she tries to take a bath with me. She’s a good dog though.”
Inspired by a Rock Springs resident who lost a pet, the Red Desert Humane Society board members agreed to invite donors to sponsor a memorial hole during this year’s golf tournament. Photos of dogs who have crossed the “Rainbow Bridge” were posted at the sponsored holes.
Board member Janis Knadjian said that her Shih Tzu, Cleopatra was 13 years old when she passed away.
“She was my little angel,” Knadjian said. “I wish they could live forever.”
Volunteers Tim and Dorothy Savage adopted Wiley less than two years ago from Rock Springs Animal Control.
“It was amazing to see how she changed after she left the pound,” Tim shared. “She was very depressed and withdrawn. She just wanted to keep to herself. About three weeks later, she came out of her shell and now she’s an outgoing pet.”
Dorothy added, “She’ll flop herself in front of you and expect you to rub her tummy.”
Fundraiser chairwoman Holly Michaelis said that the annual Mutt Putt golf fundraiser is “a fun, laid-back event that has no high expectations.”
“Anyone at any level can play and that’s why we have a scramble,” Michaelis explained. “The purpose of Mutt Putt is to raise money to take care of our babies at the humane society.
“The golfers are very supportive.”
She added, “Some of the board members lost their dogs in the past year so we thought the memorial holes is a wonderful idea.”
According to Michaelis, it’s common for people who have lost a pet to wait about six months before adopting again.
“It’s different for everyone though,” she pointed out. “Adopt when you’re ready. It could be next week, next month or next year. Sooner or later, they realize they need that love from a pet.”
Michaelis lost her dog in March.
“I thought it was going to take six months for me to adopt but in two months, I fell in love with Kira.”
Through DNA testing, Michaelis discovered that Kira is a husky-labrador-brittany spaniel mix.
At the shelter, when the breed is unknown, the dog is classified as a mixed breed mutt.
Virginia Bodyfelt, president of the Red Desert Humane Society board, said, “Sometimes, the right dog will find you.”
“We have lots of amazing dogs and cats that can fill the hole in your heart.”