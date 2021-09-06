...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from Noon today to 8 PM MDT this
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior if any new fires
were to start.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 7 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
expected to occur during the warning times. A combination of
gusty winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS – There is still time to participate in the naming contest for the multi-use bike trail, located west of Western Wyoming Community College (Western). The contest will close on Sept. 15 at midnight.
The winner will be decided by the bike trail committee on October 1 and announced at the grand opening. The committee will contact the winner and give them the prizes they have won.
“We are excited to get our entries for the naming of the main trail! We will also give some honorable mentions as we anticipate adding some connector trails, along with some alternate lines that will be more challenging in the future,” stated Randall Dale, bike trail committee member.
Over the course of the summer, the trail is one third of the way complete with the help of many community members volunteering their time. The bike trail committee would especially like to recognize the Sweetwater County Fire Department. When the trail is complete, it will be available to use for biking, hiking, and running. The trail offers Sweetwater County and visitors an outdoor recreation space to enjoy in the middle of town. To volunteer to help groom and finish the last parts of the trail, email information.swta@gmail.com.
The project is relying on volunteers and donations for completion. Trail building costs run between $5-$8 per foot. The group estimates the trail will cost somewhere between $90,000 and $150,000. All donated funds go toward construction costs such as equipment rental, tools, signage, picnic tables, bridge building materials, etc.
A 501c3 organization has been set up with the State of Wyoming, and donations can be made to:
Mailing Address:
Outdoor Recreation Office & Division of State Parks
Attn: Lisa Koenig
2301 Central Ave.
Barrett Bldg, 4th Fl.
Cheyenne, WY 82002
Donations by check should be payable to “Wyoming State Parks - Rock Springs Trails.”