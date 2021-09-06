Bike Trail
There is still time to participate in the naming contest for the multi-use bike trail, located west of Western Wyoming Community College (Western). The contest will close on Sept. 15 at midnight.  

To participate in the naming contest, community members can submit their name suggestion via the form found at //westernwyoming.edu/biketrail. The link can also be found under “Announcements” on Western’s website at westernwyoming.edu

The winner will be decided by the bike trail committee on October 1 and announced at the grand opening. The committee will contact the winner and give them the prizes they have won.  

“We are excited to get our entries for the naming of the main trail! We will also give some honorable mentions as we anticipate adding some connector trails, along with some alternate lines that will be more challenging in the future,” stated Randall Dale, bike trail committee member.  

Over the course of the summer, the trail is one third of the way complete with the help of many community members volunteering their time. The bike trail committee would especially like to recognize the Sweetwater County Fire Department. When the trail is complete, it will be available to use for biking, hiking, and running. The trail offers Sweetwater County and visitors an outdoor recreation space to enjoy in the middle of town. To volunteer to help groom and finish the last parts of the trail, email information.swta@gmail.com

The project is relying on volunteers and donations for completion. Trail building costs run between $5-$8 per foot. The group estimates the trail will cost somewhere between $90,000 and $150,000. All donated funds go toward construction costs such as equipment rental, tools, signage, picnic tables, bridge building materials, etc. 

A 501c3 organization has been set up with the State of Wyoming, and donations can be made to:  

Mailing Address:  

Outdoor Recreation Office & Division of State Parks 

Attn: Lisa Koenig  

2301 Central Ave.  

Barrett Bldg, 4th Fl.  

Cheyenne, WY 82002 

Donations by check should be payable to “Wyoming State Parks - Rock Springs Trails.”  

For more information on the Gateway trail system, please contact information.swta@gmail.com

