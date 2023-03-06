NATIONAL CHAMPS

The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs won its first-ever NJCAA Wrestling National Championship on Saturday, March 3. It is the first national title in school history. Western head coach Art Castillo said, "Sweetwater County, this one is for all of you!"

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Western Wyoming Community College has seen thousands of students walk through its hallways and it has seen many of those students walk across a graduation stage.

Over the weekend, Western Wyoming saw something it has never seen before: a national championship.

