The Sweetwater County Historical Museum was proud to host a recent visit from Daniel J. Seehafer, the new National Commander of the American Legion. Museum staff provided a gallery tour for Seehafer and his party of local legionnaires. From left to right are Joe Tallon, District 1 Commander, Tony Niemiec, Tom Whitmore Post 28 Commander, John Calderon, Squadron 28 Adjutant, National Commander Seehafer, Dan Allison, Tom Whitmore Post 28 Sergeant at Arms, museum executive director Dave Mead, Rick Dansereau, Past Department of Wyoming Commander and young William Dansereau.
Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River hosted a special visitor on Friday: Daniel J. Seehafer of Beaver Mill, Wisconsin, the new National Commander of the American Legion.
Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Legion is a non-profit organization of American military veterans. Chartered by Congress in 1919, it has nearly 2 million members and more than 12,000 posts throughout the United States, including the Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River and the Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs.
Over the years, Legion membership has included 11 Presidents of the United States, many general and flag officers and celebrities such as Humphrey Bogart, Morgan Freeman, Elvis Presley, Chuck Norris, Steve McQueen, Clint Eastwood and Johnny Cash.
Museum staff gave Seehafer and his party of local legionnaires a tour and answered his many questions about Wyoming history.
