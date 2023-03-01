LEAP gang

LEAP specializes in assisting those with developmental disabilities gain more confidence and independence in the community. From left to right are Andrea Bost, Nicole Cruz (founder), Tristan Cachelin and Cheyenne Thompson. Providers who are not pictured are Jessica Higgs, Ashley Lund, Sarah Schaperkotter, Jessalyn Sosa, Nicole Maes, Travis Deru, Tanner Vogel, Ravon Cudney and Patti Ottson. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is recognized throughout the month of March, but LEAP Services, LLC continues to assist those with developmental disabilities all year long.

Rock Springs resident Nicole Cruz founded LEAP in 2000.

