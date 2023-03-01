ROCK SPRINGS – National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is recognized throughout the month of March, but LEAP Services, LLC continues to assist those with developmental disabilities all year long.
Rock Springs resident Nicole Cruz founded LEAP in 2000.
Before working in the field of developmental disabilities, Cruz worked in the food service industry. While she enjoyed waiting on customers, she still felt she “didn’t have a big purpose in the world.”
“When I started doing this, it brought me a lot of joy and a ton of purpose,” said Cruz. “I just enjoy helping others feel they have purpose and that they have a choice in life.”
Cruz prefers to call LEAP “a family,” rather than a company. When she was trying to decide what she should call the organization, she was hoping that others would “take the leap” with her in making a difference in the lives of those with developmental disabilities.
Cruz wanted each letter of LEAP to have a special meaning:
L – learn, E – empower, A – advocate, P – protect
“We hope that the community will learn that people with disabilities are able,” Cruz pointed out. “We do a lot of job development so we’re in the community a lot, helping our clients to work independently.
“I want people to be educated in what we do. Treating everyone fairly is important.”
She pointed out that since some of her clients are less confident than others, one of her main goals is to empower them to be confident.
“I want them to feel that they can do anything that anyone else can,” she said. “I want to empower them to live to their best abilities and not within the supposed guidelines.”
The providers at LEAP also empower their clients to make better choices.
“Without providers in this community, I don’t know what they’d do,” she expressed.
A huge part of advocating is not doing tasks for them, Cruz shared.
“Showing them the appropriate tools in order for them to do it themselves is key,” she said. “We also remind them that it’s ok to say ‘no.’”
According to Cruz, most of their clients have been taken advantage of in the past.
“They are people-pleasers and want to say ‘yes’ to everything,” she said. “We tell them that it’s OK to express what they don’t like and not be sorry about it.”
Since Cruz considers her clients to be family, she wants to protect them from all sorts of disability stigmas.
She mentioned that through LEAP, people in the community will learn that her “little family is capable.”
Currently, the “little family” consists of 40 individuals, according to Cruz.
Cruz expressed how important it is for her children and the children of staff members to know the type of assistance LEAP provides. She hopes that by interacting with the individuals they work with, the children will provide positive feedback to others in their schools.
“It starts at a young age,” she said. “If they can set a good example for others, as far as how they should treat others with developmental disabilities, it will, hopefully, catch on and the world will be a better place.”
Recently, LEAP participated in the 2023 “Be Bold and Get into the Cold” Jackalope Jump at Wataha Pond in Rock Springs. The event raised over $13,000 for Special Olympics athletes and about 76 jumpers participated in the annual icy plunge.
Cruz sees her clients accomplishing their goals, becoming more confident and independent in life.
“LEAP, as a whole for me, is about the quality of services we provide. That is way more important than the quantity of people we have.”
Cruz hopes to be able to take more trips with her clients and introduce them to new experiences such as horse-back riding, bowling and possibly go to Comic Con someday.
“I would like to see them have many, great opportunities.”