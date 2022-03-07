ROCK SPRINGS – National Girl Scouts Day is Saturday, March 12.
The first Girl Scout troop meeting took place on March 12, 1912 in Savannah, Georgia. Juliette Gordon Low organized the meeting. Eighteen girls attended the meeting. To this day, girls are enjoying enrichment programs, service projects, and outdoor activities.
By 2005, there were over 3.7 million members.
Their motto is “Be prepared” and their slogan is “Do a Good Turn Daily.”
Girls Scouts is an organization that builds courage, character and confidence for girls and inspires them to make the world a better place.
Rock Springs resident Kayla Carmine’s six-year-old daughter Izabella is a Girl Scouts member.
“I like my friends, my leader Michelle and just learning new things,” said Izabella.
Izabella enjoys earning her badges and selling cookies with the group.
Recently, she sold 750 boxes of cookies.
“This could never have been possible without our amazing community supporting her,” Carmine expressed.
According to her mother, Girl Scouts has helped Izabella become more confident.
“It has given her a chance to be a part of something,” Carmine explained. “She has learned how to set goals and work towards achieving them.
“She has learned by working hard you not only accomplish your goal but also get the rewards for it.”
Carmine added, “She has made friendships. And the biggest thing she is excited about that makes me happy, is that she can’t wait to learn, explore and to continue doing better things for our community.
“Girl Scouts is helping her grow and shape into an empowering leader of the future.”
Rock Springs High School junior Alexis Lucas has been in girl scouts for several years.
“Girl Scouts has helped me with my money management skills and sales experience,” said Lucas. “Selling cookies helped me when I got jobs as I got older.”
She added, “It helped me be more confident when talking to others.”