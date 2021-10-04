Members of the Wyoming National Guard who were deployed to aid Sweetwater Memorial include Airman Basic Bradley Hammond, (from left, top) PFC Braiden Haworth, Army Specialist Zachary Berry, Army Specialist William Romkee, PFC Destiny Britton, Army Specialist Fawn Rush, PFC Mary Rebekah Wilson, and PFC Jordan Wuolle.
ROCK SPRINGS — Eight members of the Wyoming National Guard are providing much-needed help at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced Sept. 21 that the governor activated the Wyoming National Guard to help provide assistance to hospitals dealing with a surge in COVID-19 patients. Gordon called on about 95 Wyoming National Guard soldiers and air service members to state active duty orders. They have been assigned to hospital locations at 24 different locations in 17 Wyoming cities.
Sweetwater Memorial is thankful to be one of those locations. Airman Basic Bradley Hammond, PFC Braiden Haworth, Army Specialist Zachary Berry, Army Specialist William Romkee, PFC Destiny Britton, Army Specialist Fawn Rush, PFC Mary Rebekah Wilson, and PFC Jordan Wuolle will be on site to offer assistance through Dec. 31.
They are helping with Emergency Department, Medical/Surgical Unit and ICU transport services; door monitoring; dietary/nutrition services; and facilities, Amber Fisk, Director of Human Resources.
“We thank the governor and the Wyoming National Guard for recognizing our need during this surge in the pandemic,” Fisk said. “We are extremely grateful.”
This is the third time Sweetwater Memorial has received help from the Wyoming National Guard. Beginning Dec. 4, 10 members of the Guard provided welcome relief in a several areas. A second group of 10 Guard members was deployed to help the hospital in late December and early January.