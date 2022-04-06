SWEETWATER COUNTY-– During Tuesday’s Green River city council meeting, Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed April 3-9 as National Library Week.
“I encourage all residents to connect with their library by visiting them online or in person to access resources and services,” said Rust during the proclamation.
Lindsey Travis, director of Sweetwater County Library System, reported that there are nine facilities in the county.
“We’re very busy at the library,” she shared.
Travis explained that more than 1,200 attended youth programs last month. In March, 1,300 kids visited the Children Discovery Center at Rock Springs Library.
“We have more than 30,000 card holders in Sweetwater County,” she revealed. “With a population of 42,000, that’s a majority of people who support the libraries.”
According to Travis, last month, 16,000 physical items and more than 4,000 digital items were checked out. The meeting rooms were used more than 100 times a month.
Travis pointed out that libraries offer more than just books.
For instance, if citizens would like to plant a garden, White Mountain Library has free seeds for patrons.
At the Sweetwater County Library, children may check out American Girl Dolls.
“Those are not accessible to every member of the population because they’re so expensive but kids can come in and check them out to have some fun with them for a week,” she said.
Soon, patrons will be able to check out board games.
As an avid reader, Youth Public Services Librarian Brandy Hardin found her dream job at Rock Springs Library.
“I don’t have to pay for books and I can find anything I want to read,” she beamed.
In September, the staff measured their height for a reading challenge. The challenge continues until May.
Hardin has read over a dozen graphic novels in reaching her goal or as she said, “her height.”
“Libraries are a safe place for kids to hang out after school,” she pointed out.
At first, Hardin was a part-time librarian as a college student. Soon, she became a full-time employee and she can’t imagine doing anything else.
Alan Vaughn, public services manager at Sweetwater County Library in Green River mentioned the importance of libraries in Wyoming towns.
“We’re always here to provide vital services to people,” said Vaughn. “Anyone can come here and not worry about how much they have to pay for services.”
He added, “You can get free books, DVD’s, we do faxes, we have free tax forms and other services.
“I became a librarian to help my community and I get paid for doing it so it’s a win-win.”
According to Vaughn, the libraries in Sweetwater County are very proud to promote Wyoming authors such as CJ Box. Recently, his book, “Shadows Reel” has become very popular.
“We’ve had to order three or four books for each library because there’s such a high demand for CJ Box,” he revealed.
During National Library Week, patrons had the opportunity to participate in the Peeps Diorama Contest. They created their own “Peeps” village for display for a chance to win a prize based on votes.
Public Services Librarian Aaron Thomas Volner started out as a substitute librarian at White Mountain Library.
Volner, who is also a local author, has been working at the library for 10 years.
In regards to National Library Week, Volner said that “it’s important to acknowledge the important roles libraries still play in our communities.”
“Not only is this a place of free expression and ideas but it’s also a place to get free resources,” he pointed out. “We have a business center here to help you start a business, the art gallery, children’s programs that help grow our community and more.
“Libraries help people to become better versions of themselves.”
According to the Wyoming State Library website, tax payers received $4.28 in value for every $1 invested in a Park County library. Natrona County Library returned $5.35 per dollar while Teton County Library provided a return on investment of $6.21 per dollar spent in 2021.
Volner enjoys the environment and people so much that he chose to stay at the library.
“It’s my chance to give to a community that has given so much to me.”