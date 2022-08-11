GREEN RIVER -- National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, and enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community, and can provide a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances, giving people a chance to get to know their officers or ask questions.
The Green River Police Department encourages neighbors get to know each other, maybe even form neighborhood watches, or call lists in case of emergencies.
Green River is observing NNO on Saturday, Aug. 13.
In the past, neighborhoods have hosted block parties, in which GRPD officers have attended and participated in activities, handed out informational items and some swag.
The local police department awards the best block parties with a prize or trophy. GRPD said the department has had some great parties in the past, The Skinners!!, The Sundance Party, Ironwood. Everyone that participated said it was great and they had a lot of fun.
They don’t have to be extravagant or expensive, some cornhole boards, good food and good company. We have a great community and enjoy seeing how creative and involved our citizens can be.
This year TATA Chemicals sponsored GRPD’s NNO, each block party organizer will receive a BBQ apron, and each neighborhood block party will be eligible to win a prize.
GRPD is also going to hold a raffle this year as well, anyone who organizes a block party or receives a raffle ticket from an officer will be put in to win.