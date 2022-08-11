NNO

GREEN RIVER -- National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, and enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community, and can provide a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances, giving people a chance to get to know their officers or ask questions.

The Green River Police Department encourages neighbors get to know each other, maybe even form neighborhood watches, or call lists in case of emergencies.

