GREEN RIVER – Green River High School senior Gabrielle Heiser signed her national letter of intent to continue her tennis career at Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.
On National Signing Day, Wednesday, Feb. 2, Heiser made it official with her family and coaching staff in attendance.
“It feels good. It feels good knowing where I’m going,” Heiser said.
“I reached out to a couple and another college, Mount Marty College in South Dakota. They wanted me to come, but I visited Concordia and it was just the place to go. It’s a Lutheran school so the religion aspect seemed like a good place to be with nice people.”
Green River head tennis coach Phillip Harder said that Heiser is the first player he’s coached over the last 10 years to sign on to play college tennis.
“I’m just excited. We’ve had kids go to college and do like club tennis wherever they’re at, but Gabs is going to play college tennis, which is so exciting,” he said.
Andy Trumble, who has been coaching tennis at GRHS for the last 28 years, said that Heiser is only the second during his tenure to play tennis at the collegiate level.
“In all those years that I’ve been a coach, Gabs is the second only to go on to play college tennis, which is impressive and very exciting for us and for our program. She’s obviously a trailblazer for other players to see that, ‘Wow. We can do this,’” Trumble said.
Harder also pointed out the significance of Heiser’s signing going forward with the tennis program at GRHS.
“We have a lot of dedicated tennis players. This is an option that they can do. She is blazing that trail and showing people how to do that,” Harder said.
“We’re learning along the way, trying to figure out the college scene for tennis. It’s cool to see her do it and it’s just going to set it up for everyone else. There’s a lot money in college tennis. There are scholarships for tennis, just like there is for basketball and any other sports.”
Heiser credited Trumble for getting her into tennis.
“Mr. Trumble introduced me to tennis. I was going to play volleyball, but somehow, he convinced me. It’s just been a real good experience. I’ve met a lot of cool people,” she said.
Trumble, who is also a teacher and basketball coach at Lincoln Middle School, said he sees a lot of great athletes come through before they go to high school and he’s actively on the recruiting trail trying to get more players to play tennis at GRHS.
“I get to see a lot of great athletes come through the middle school. I knew tennis would be a great fit for her. I wasn’t trying to poach from the volleyball team,” Trumble said as he began to laugh. “Everyone is just trying to get the great athletes out for their program. All kids really. I was a constant recruiter. It was in for me being able to coach them at middle school and then coach them in tennis at high school.”
Heiser is also the point guard for the Lady Wolves. She said that basketball and other sports have helped her with her tennis game, specifically when it comes to coordination.
“I kind of picked up tennis a little bit easier because of basketball and footwork and handling the ball,” she said.
While she’s undecided right now on what she wants to study at Concordia University, Heiser is thinking about something in the health field.
LeeAnn Heiser, Gabby’s mother, said that she is proud of her daughter for her accomplishment.
“I’m proud of Gabrielle. She’s worked hard. She’s found a passion to play the sport. I’m happy for her to go on to play at the college level,” she said. “I think it’s a balance with her faith and also with her academics and also being able to play college sports.”