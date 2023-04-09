The public is encouraged to conduct a check of their homes for any unwanted or unneeded medications and drop those off in an authorized collection box or at the collection point at Smith’s Grocery Pharmacy, 2531 Foothill Blvd in Rock Springs, on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. There will also be collection boxes at Walgreens, 70 Gateway Blvd. and Wal Mart, 201 Gatway Blvd. Anyone can drop off unwanted medication to the Rock Springs Police Department, 221 C St., which is open 24 hours a day.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The annual Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) National Take Back Initiative is just around the corner.
According to Ken Lorimer, community service officer for the Rock Springs Police Department, the purpose of the twice-a-year National Take-Back Initiative (NTBI) is to encourage people to check medications, both prescription and over-the-counter, in their homes and safely dispose of unwanted or unneeded items.
Lorimer also said that safe removal of unused, expired, or no longer needed medications from the home reduces chances of accidental ingestion by children and adults, reduces the chances of poisoning and overdoses and makes homes less attractive targets for burglars.
Medications dropped off during the NTBI, or at the drop box in the RSPD lobby, are weighed and turned over to the U.S. Department of Justice for incineration.
Lorimer noted that no questions are asked of persons dropping off the medications.
According to the DEA, the following are the reasons why people should dispose old drugs:
Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse.
Pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as St. drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor's supervision.
The non-medical use of prescription drugs ranked second only to marijuana as the most common form of drug abuse in America.
The majority of teenagers abusing prescription drugs get them from family and friends and home medicine cabinet.
Unused prescription drugs thrown into trash can be retrieved and abused or legally sold. Unused drugs that are flushed contaminate the water supply. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.
The DEA also noted that take back programs are the best way to dispose of old drugs. But if a program is not available, individuals should do the following:
Take the medication out of the bottles.
Mix them with something unappealing like used Kitty litter or coffee grounds.
Seal them in a bag or disposal container and throw them away.
Overdose deaths in the United States continue to remain critically high, especially opiates related deaths. The NTBI is a great opportunity to rid your home of unused medications.
The public is encouraged to conduct a check of their homes for any unwanted or unneeded medications and drop those off in an authorized collection box or at the collection point at Smith’s Grocery Pharmacy, 2531 Foothill Blvd in Rock Springs, on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vape juices will be accepted as well as vaping devices, but all batteries must be removed by the depositor for vaping devices to be accepted.
There will also be collection boxes at Walgreens, 70 Gateway Blvd. and Wal Mart, 201 Gatway Blvd.
Anyone can drop off unwanted medication to the police department, which is open 24 hours a day.
For more information on prescription drug abuse, go to www.dea.gov.