The public is encouraged to conduct a check of their homes for any unwanted or unneeded medications and drop those off in an authorized collection box or at the collection point at Smith’s Grocery Pharmacy, 2531 Foothill Blvd in Rock Springs, on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. There will also be collection boxes at Walgreens, 70 Gateway Blvd. and Wal Mart, 201 Gatway Blvd. Anyone can drop off unwanted medication to the Rock Springs Police Department, 221 C St., which is open 24 hours a day.

ROCK SPRINGS -- The annual Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) National Take Back Initiative is just around the corner.

According to Ken Lorimer, community service officer for the Rock Springs Police Department, the purpose of the twice-a-year National Take-Back Initiative (NTBI) is to encourage people to check medications, both prescription and over-the-counter, in their homes and safely dispose of unwanted or unneeded items.

