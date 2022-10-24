ROCK SPRINGS – Beware and enter at your own risk!
Neighbors and friends are preparing to terrorize locals and visitors this weekend with a neighborhood haunted house fundraiser.
Locals and visitors can walk through the house for a frightening experience at 1467 Sublette St. in Rock Springs, Friday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m. to 12 p.m.
According to Rock Springs resident Justin Cornell, a white glow-in-the-dark jar will be on-site for donations, which will be given to the Peck family to help with funeral expenses. Suggested donations are:
Rock Springs resident Paige Peck, 16, unexpectedly passed away due to medical complications.
“We don’t know the family, but after discussing it, we thought we should pick them since they’re in need,” said Cornell. “We hope we can raise more money than last year. It would be great if we can help the mother with funeral expenses.
“To lose a child is just devastating.”
Cornell’s children at home are 10, 15 and 17 years old. They said they enjoy being a part of the “scare crew.”
Cornell and his neighbors have been hosting haunted house fundraisers for six years.
“Last year was such a good turnout, cars lined up two blocks down and into the next street over,” he shared. “People waited for two hours to get in.”
He added, “This year, the haunted house will be bigger. We can’t wait to freak people out!”
There will be ten rooms of utter horror for guests to tour through in the haunted house, according to Cornell.
Cornell and his volunteers agreed that they want to show that when a family is in need, the city comes together and helps each other out.
“Come as you are or come in costume and be prepared to get very, very scared," Cornell said.
Anyone who can’t go to the haunted house but would like to donate to the Peck family, may use venmo, Allie-Cornell-1.
