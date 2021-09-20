...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Upper Green
River Basin Foothills, Upper Green River Basin, Rock Springs
and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will could crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will occur in the
lower elevations of Sublette and Sweetwater Counties, where a
hard freeze is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- According to a COVID-19 update released by the Sweetwater County District Board of Health, there are 276 active cases as of Sept. 15.
That number has risen by 19 from the 257 cases previously reported.
In the update released on Sept. 20, it states that there are 53 confirmed deaths to date. However, an updated number is being expected due to Vital Statistics being 1-2 months behind in reporting.
As of Sept. 20, there are 14 COVID-19 positive inpatients at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County; nine of them are in the ICU.
Elective surgeries have now resumed in the same-day surgery suite, which was previously being used as a second COVID-19 unit in some circumstances.
The hospital's drive-thru vaccine clinic offers vaccines from 3-6 p.m., every Tuesday and Wednesday. The drive-thru swab station is being temporarily housed on the southwest corner of the hospital's campus next to the specialty clinics.
As of Sept. 13, there have been four total active positive cases at Western Wyoming Community College. There will be an addition vaccine clinic at Western on Sept. 28.
Memorial Hospital nurses will be administering the first dose of the vaccine, as well as the second dose to 28 individuals who received the first dose on Sept. 7.
Western does currently have a 30-day face covering mandate in place through Friday, Sept. 24.
Other places in Rock Springs to receive the COVID-19 vaccination include:
Sweetwater County Public Health, located on 333 Broadway St.
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, located at 1200 College Drive
Sav-on Pharmacy, located at 1323 Dewar Drive
Smith's Pharmacy, located at 2531 Foothill Blvd.
Walgreens, located at 70 Gateway Blvd.
Walmart, located at 201 Gateway Blvd.
Locations in Green River include:
Castle Rock Medical Center, located at 1400 Uinta Drive
K-Pack Pharmacy, located at 170 Commerce Drive, Suite B
Smith's Pharmacy, located at 905 Bridger Drive
The FDA met on Sept. 17 and voted to approve a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. This vote moves it to the next step in the approval process, which is the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting that will be held on Sept. 22-23.
The CDC decision on third doses will follow that meeting.
At this time, only those who are immunocompromised with specific conditions can receive a third dose of the vaccine.