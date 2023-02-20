Image one

Pictured above is a 20x24 oil painting by Erin Spencer titled, "At the Lakes Edge."

 Photo courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College

ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western’s) art gallery is pleased to present "Portraits of the Sky," an exhibition of landscape paintings by Erin Spencer to the community in March.

The show will run from March 3 to April 16, 2023. Visitors will be able to visit the exhibition daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for holiday closures.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus