DeBoer signs with Western

On Wednesday, April 11, Rock Springs High School senior David DeBoer signed his national letter of intent to continue his basketball career with the Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team picked up an exciting player out of Rock Springs this week. 

