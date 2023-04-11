ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team picked up an exciting player out of Rock Springs this week.
On Wednesday, April 11, Rock Springs High School senior David DeBoer signed his national letter of intent to continue his basketball career with the Mustangs.
“I just want to keep working, keep progressing and get to the next level,” said DeBoer, who is related to current Western sophomore guard Demetrius Davenport.
From a young age, DeBoer has always known that his future involved a basketball in his hands.
“I’ve always loved basketball since I was a little kid,” he said. “I didn’t play competitively where we traveled for games until about fifth or fourth grade. I was always playing multiple sports until then, but that’s when I decided that I was going to stick to basketball. This is what I want to do. And being able to play with multiple people, either with teammates or players who have gone to the league, has taught me how much work you have to put in yourself.”
DeBoer, who received Class 4A All-State and West All-Conference honors this past season, finished his senior year averaging 14.5 points per game while shooting 37% from the field and 70% from the free throw line. He also led the western conference in assists and steals, averaging 5.4 assists and 3.1 steals per game.
Western head coach Steven Soza and RSHS head coach Bill Rosette had one common word to describe DeBoer, “special.”
DeBoer said that he enjoys having the support of Soza and Rosette, adding that they allow him to play his game.
“A lot of coaches try to force me to shoot the ball more, but these coaches love for me to pass. I like watching my teammates progress throughout the season. I think it’s great having their support behind me and that they think that of me,” he said.
DeBoer believes in Soza’s ability to coach him to where he can reach his full potential and win some basketball games.
“By just watching him, I can tell Coach Soza wants dudes that can facilitate, play fast and push the ball. I feel like I can do that because I like to play uptempo. We both love winning, too. I know I can listen to him because he has won in this league before. I know by listening to him, I can become a better guard that can push me to the next level,” he said.
DeBoer plans on studying business management while at Western.