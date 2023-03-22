...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches, with only an inch or so in western Sweetwater County.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, with the higher gusts
occurring over the eastern half of Sweetwater County.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, and East Sweetwater
County.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to fall
late this morning, then again from 3 PM through 9 PM Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Local community members have formed a committee to plan the inaugural Rock Springs Pride event. The event will take place in June. The group includes, from left to right in the front row,
DelRai Jensen, Meghan Jensen, Rosa Reyna-Pugh, Kandi Pendleton and Chad Banks. In back row, left to right are Autumn Hunt (being held), Brian Hunt, Amber Hunt, Amy Allen and Tom Allen.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Local community members recently gathered to plan an inaugural Pride event for Rock Springs. The inaugural event, set for June 10, will celebrate the local LGBTQ+ community.
According to a press release by Rock Springs Pride, the group decided to come together at the last minute to see if there was enough community interest to plan and host such an event. The response was great so plans are moving forward to create an inclusive event in Rock Springs. The goal is to have a visible, supported and joyous event, telling people of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies that they are appreciated and respected for who they are. The committee hopes that it’s a celebration of people coming together in love and friendship.
Plans for the city’s inaugural Pride event include a Pride Community Day with a dog show, Pride Bingo or scavenger hunt, an art show, community window displays, music and more. The event will be family-friendly and open to anyone. The entire event is being sponsored, supported and driven by the folks in our local community.
The next planning meeting is set for Wednesday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Bitter Creek Brewing, 604 Broadway Street, Rock Springs. Anyone is welcome to attend, as the initial committee would love to see more community members involved in planning the event. If you’re unable to attend, but would like to be involved, you can email the committee at rockspringspride@gmail.com for more information.