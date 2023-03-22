RS pride

Local community members have formed a committee to plan the inaugural Rock Springs Pride event. The event will take place in June. The group includes, from left to right in the front row, 

DelRai Jensen, Meghan Jensen, Rosa Reyna-Pugh, Kandi Pendleton and Chad Banks. In back row, left to right are Autumn Hunt (being held), Brian Hunt, Amber Hunt, Amy Allen and Tom Allen.

 Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Pride

ROCK SPRINGS -- Local community members recently gathered to plan an inaugural Pride event for Rock Springs. The inaugural event, set for June 10, will celebrate the local LGBTQ+ community.

According to a press release by Rock Springs Pride, the group decided to come together at the last minute to see if there was enough community interest to plan and host such an event. The response was great so plans are moving forward to create an inclusive event in Rock Springs. The goal is to have a visible, supported and joyous event, telling people of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies that they are appreciated and respected for who they are. The committee hopes that it’s a celebration of people coming together in love and friendship.

